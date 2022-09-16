Friday’s Headlines Are Back to Work

Freight railroads and labor unions reached a tentative agreement Thursday, averting a strike that would have affected Amtrak and regional transit agencies that use freight tracks to run passenger trains. (CNN)
Even if white-collar workers go back to the office, farebox-reliant transit agencies will still need new sources of revenue to survive. (Bloomberg)
The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states and Puerto Rico to build electric vehicle charging networks with federal funding. (Associated Press)
Fifty percent of fine particulates that cause lung cancer come from vehicle exhaust or tire particles. (Treehugger)
At least 100 U.S. cities are using on-demand shuttle services to cut down on driving. (Smart Cities Dive)
Disgraced former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is back with a plan to disrupt restaurants the same way he disrupted transit and taxis. (Futurism)
Speaking of tech companies, they’re now jostling to privatize curb space. (City Lab)
Phoenix has committed to spending $10 annually on Vision Zero projects (Axios). Savannah is also drafting a Vision Zero plan (WTOC), and Troy is poised to become the first city in Alabama to pass one (Messenger).
Omaha residents want to keep a bike lane that others want to ditch because a streetcar is coming on the same street. (Fox 42)
