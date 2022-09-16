Friday’s Headlines Are Back to Work

Credit: Sam Majid
  • Freight railroads and labor unions reached a tentative agreement Thursday, averting a strike that would have affected Amtrak and regional transit agencies that use freight tracks to run passenger trains. (CNN)
  • Even if white-collar workers go back to the office, farebox-reliant transit agencies will still need new sources of revenue to survive. (Bloomberg)
  • The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states and Puerto Rico to build electric vehicle charging networks with federal funding. (Associated Press)
  • Fifty percent of fine particulates that cause lung cancer come from vehicle exhaust or tire particles. (Treehugger)
  • At least 100 U.S. cities are using on-demand shuttle services to cut down on driving. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Disgraced former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is back with a plan to disrupt restaurants the same way he disrupted transit and taxis. (Futurism)
  • Speaking of tech companies, they’re now jostling to privatize curb space. (City Lab)
  • Phoenix has committed to spending $10 annually on Vision Zero projects (Axios). Savannah is also drafting a Vision Zero plan (WTOC), and Troy is poised to become the first city in Alabama to pass one (Messenger).
  • Omaha residents want to keep a bike lane that others want to ditch because a streetcar is coming on the same street. (Fox 42)
  • Here’s what to look for if you’re interested in an e-bike that fits on public transit. (Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia)
  • Glasgow is using technology to make biking to school safer. (Smart Cities World)
  • A lot of us transportation/urban planning nerds probably loved Sim City as kids. Welcome to Sim NIMBY, where you can’t build anything. (Vice)

