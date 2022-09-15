Thursday’s Headlines Are Going on Strike

Amtrak has canceled all long-distance routes due to a looming strike of freight line workers, whose tracks Amtrak uses. The strike could also threaten rail service on the West Coast, in Chicago, Maryland, Virginia and elsewhere. (Washington Post)
American e-bikes are turning into, essentially, battery-powered motorcycles. (Treehugger)
Contrary to conventional wisdom, residents of low-income neighborhoods were just as likely to use bike-share during the pandemic as those in higher-income areas. (Penn Today)
Several cities are buying electric street sweepers that the manufacturer says keep 90 tons of carbon emissions out of the atmosphere each. (Electrek)
A new San Francisco ride-hailing startup that competes with Uber and Lyft is more expensive, but its drivers get a minimum wage and benefits. (Axios)
Three-quarters of Los Angeles bus stops lack shade or shelter, forcing riders to wait in the sun in 100-degree heat this week. (L.A. Times)
The Texas DOT is stymying San Antonio’s efforts to make streets safer by reasserting ownership of roads to block bike and pedestrian improvements. (Governing)
Work on Boston’s closed Orange Line is 82 percent complete. (Metro Magazine)
Maryland residents are upset that the long-delayed Purple Line hasn’t opened yet (NBC Washington) and some officials are pushing to open a parallel trail earlier (WTOP).
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority unveiled plans for a streetcar extension to the Atlanta Beltway. (Journal-Constitution)
Las Vegas is exploring transit expansion options as it prepares for 1 million new residents by 2050. (Fox 5 Vegas)
El Paso (Times) and Tucson (KVOA) are moving forward with Vision Zero plans.
Pittsburgh now includes bike-share POGOH on its transit app. (Post-Gazette)
Tampa’s streetcar broke its ridership record with 1 million riders in 2022 and a month still to go in the fiscal year. (That’s So Tampa)
Baltimore had the nation’s first electric streetcars in 1885. (Sun)
Cincinnati Bengals fans were shocked by $70 parking on Sunday (WCPO). You know what wouldn’t cost $70? Bus or train fare.
