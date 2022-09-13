Tuesday’s Headlines Are Coming Together

A New York Times interactive feature illustrates how highway construction has segregated cities.
Tesla’s misleadingly named Full Self-Driving feature can’t pass a driver’s test in Europe. So why is it allowed in the United States? (The Verge)
More unhoused people are turning to transit for shelter because their cities lack enough housing, but some are also using it for transportation to and from jobs or services. (Sage Journals)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Oakland on Sunday to tout funding to reconnect communities divided by urban freeways (San Jose Mercury News). On Monday, he visited Houston (ABC 13), where he was reportedly late to his press conference because he was stuck in traffic (Twitter).
As the D.C. Metro’s Yellow Line shutdown drags on, officials worry commuters will turn to cars or work from home permanently. (Washington Post)
A Hillsborough County, Florida, sales tax would raise $342 million a year for transportation, 45 percent of it going to transit. But a lawsuit over ballot language threatens the November referendum. (Tampa Bay Times)
Expect more buses and less road construction in Denver now that the Colorado requires the environmental impact of transportation projects to be taken into consideration. (Denver Post)
San Diego received a $300 million California grant to move a rail line away from an environmentally sensitive area. (Union-Tribune)
Even usually progressive San Francisco isn’t immune to bikelash. (Standard)
The Seattle suburb of Bellevue has two plans for car-free zones. (The Urbanist)
A citizen-led plan for the Belgian city of Leuven calls for prioritizing pedestrians and restricting car traffic. (Climate-KIC)
The successor to Germany’s popular 9-euro summer transit pass won’t be as cheap, but it could still incentivize drivers to take transit instead. (City Lab)
The number of potential drivers who take Barcelona transit instead could fill more than 50 stadiums. (The Mayor)
“It’s disproportionately Black and brown neighborhoods that were divided by highway projects because they didn’t have the political capital to resist,” Buttigieg said on Sunday. "We have a chance to get that right.”
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been tapped to be Secretary of Transportation. Whatever you think, remember that this guy is one of the few politicians who acknowledges the "many ways we subsidize driving." So there's that.