Wednesday’s Headlines Are Becoming Resilient

With climate change leading to more and more extreme weather events, transit agencies should be using their influx of federal funding to shore up vulnerable infrastructure like subways that are prone to flooding. (Yes Magazine)
Automatic braking systems have a hard time seeing pedestrians at night. (Smart Cities Dive)
Choosing the right language is important when trying to persuade the public to take a pro-sustainability position. (Code Blue)
A New Jersey study found that children who walk or bike to school at a young age are seven times more likely to do it when they’re older. (1o1.5 FM)
The Charleston Post and Courier has the (paywalled) inside scoop on how Usain Bolt’s mobility company went belly up, leaving many cities without a bike-share service.
A California bill would give lower-income households $1,000 if they don’t own a car. (Washington Post)
San Francisco residents have been lobbying to tear down the Central Freeway for more than 30 years, but the city and state governments have resisted. (The Standard)
NPR’s Marketplace checks in with Seattle, where transit was bucking the pre-COVID trend of declining ridership.
NextSTL goes in-depth on how St. Louis should redesign its most dangerous streets.
Auto-centric Fort Worth is on a mission to become more walkable. (Star-Telegram)
Atlanta’s first-ever transportation commissioner, now at transit agency MARTA, was influenced by heavy metal and pro wrestling. (Saporta Report)
As part of series on generational differences regarding climate change, a Rio de Janeiro woman writes about how her mother, who grew up poor, aspired to own a car and doesn’t understand why she’s opposed to driving. (New York Times)
Deron Lovaas is the Federal Transportation Policy Director for the Natural Resources Defense Council. This article is cross-posted from his blog on Switchboard. The Boy Scout motto (“Be prepared”) should guide state transportation departments (DOTs), metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) and transit agencies as we recover from the destruction Hurricane Sandy wreaked. This superstorm was deemed historic for transit […]
If there’s any good news to come out of the devastation of Hurricane Sandy, it’s that political leaders and the press are actually talking about climate change. At the end of a long campaign season with barely a mention of the issue, it’s a relief to hear some sane discussion of the issue based on […]