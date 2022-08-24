Wednesday’s Headlines Are Getting Tired

  • People who buy electric vehicles often favor bigger tires, trading range for aesthetics and sending more polluting rubber particles into the air. (Bloomberg)
  • NACTO: More bus lanes and frequent bus service are the keys to getting people out of their cars. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Disability rights groups are still fighting with Lyft for more accessible vehicles. (NBC News)
  • A new Federal Highway Administration rule mandates more reflective road markings. (Traffic Technology Today)
  • The Los Angeles woman who killed six people running a red light at 90 miles per hour had been involved in 13 previous crashes. So why wasn’t her license taken away, or other proven dangerous drivers? (Curbed)
  • Not only is this a key moment for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, but other transit agencies are watching to see how the T handles the closure of the Orange Line for repairs. (Governing)
  • Houston is trying to get away from its car-centric reputation by focusing on biking, walking, transit and safety. (Houston Public Media)
  • Bills in the New York State legislature would mandate speed-limiting technology and regulate the size of massive SUVs. (Streetsblog NYC)
  • A Mumbai reporter writes about what it’s like navigating notoriously car-centric Los Angeles without a car. (L.A. Times)
  • The University of Arizona’s student government wants to keep Tucson’s streetcar free. (Wildcat)
  • Now that a plan for bus rapid transit is in place, Pittsburgh Regional Transit can start planning for other connecting routes (Post-Gazette). The $291 million line will also include public art (P-G).
  • Transport for London plans to build 20,000 new homes near transit. (Guardian)
  • Nine of the 10 bike-friendliest cities in the world are in Europe. The other one is in China. (Euronews)

