Wednesday’s Headlines Are Getting Tired

The Los Angeles woman who killed six people running a red light at 90 miles per hour had been involved in 13 previous crashes. So why wasn’t her license taken away, or other proven dangerous drivers? (Curbed)
Not only is this a key moment for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, but other transit agencies are watching to see how the T handles the closure of the Orange Line for repairs. (Governing)
Houston is trying to get away from its car-centric reputation by focusing on biking, walking, transit and safety. (Houston Public Media)
Bills in the New York State legislature would mandate speed-limiting technology and regulate the size of massive SUVs. (Streetsblog NYC)
A Mumbai reporter writes about what it’s like navigating notoriously car-centric Los Angeles without a car. (L.A. Times)
The University of Arizona’s student government wants to keep Tucson’s streetcar free. (Wildcat)
Now that a plan for bus rapid transit is in place, Pittsburgh Regional Transit can start planning for other connecting routes (Post-Gazette). The $291 million line will also include public art (P-G).
Transport for London plans to build 20,000 new homes near transit. (Guardian)
Nine of the 10 bike-friendliest cities in the world are in Europe. The other one is in China. (Euronews)
A secretive network of activists are deflating SUV tires in urban neighborhoods around the world to physically force their drivers to find less dangerous and polluting ways to get around — and in the process, they're prompting a conversation about the role of illegal direct action in the movement to end car dependence.
Despite the claims of Scott Walker et al. who say there is no market for intercity rail, the fact is there are a growing number of private companies offering intercity transportation service. One of them is Megabus. Megabus is cheap. Megabus has free WiFi. Megabus doesn’t frisk you and confiscate your toothpaste. Best of all, […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. For 10 years, urban policymakers have been talking more and more about the so-called “interested but concerned” — people who would like to bike more but who are, for some reason, held […]