Friday’s Headlines Fight for Our Rights

Uber and Lyft aren’t just trying to capitalize on their success with Prop 22 in California by denying labor rights to drivers in other states. They and other corporations want to remake the entire economy in ride-hailing apps’ image. (Slate)
In the style of a crime thriller, a new PBS and Amazon Prime documentary brings to light to crisis of traffic deaths in the United States. (City Lab)
Lyft is starting an autonomous car service in Las Vegas — with backup drivers — and in a rare moment of honesty about self-driving vehicles, the New York Times acknowledged it might be 20 years before the technology truly works.
A silver lining of Boston’s Orange Line shutdown could be that more people bike to work. (CBS News)
Since Philadelphia installed speed cameras on notoriously dangerous Roosevelt Boulevard, there’s been a 90% reduction in speeding tickets — proof that they’re working. (6 ABC)
New York City is owned half a billion dollars in parking fines from frequently out-of-state delivery drivers who flout laws and harass cyclists. (The Guardian)
A California bill would expedite permits for climate-friendly transportation projects, preventing NIMBYs from blocking them in court. (Streetsblog CAL)
Los Angeles is covering roads with reflective paint in an effort to reduce the heat island effect and cool the city. (Fast Company)
It will be months before the MetroLink rail system in St. Louis fully recovers from July’s floods. (RT&S)
Nashville’s Vision Zero plan passed the city council overwhelmingly, allowing the city to apply for a $30 million federal grant. (News Channel 5)
In praise of traveling by the elegant and unhurried New Orleans streetcar. (Chron)
The Uber leak revealed the ruthless quest the company undertook to achieve its car-dependent vision for the future of city transportation — but that vision itself deserves just as much censure as the app-taxi giant's bare-knuckle tactics, advocates say.
For all the bad news about Massachusetts' transit system this month, the state’s app-based ride-hailing companies are having an even harder year, with surging prices, moribund ridership, and an expensive legal blunder that sank an $18 million lobbying campaign.