Thursday’s Headlines Want Their E-Bike Tax Refund

Photo: PxFuel, CC
  • A tax credit for purchasing e-bikes was left out of Democrats’ big climate bill, but it could make it into another tax measure later this year. (The Verge)
  • Even with the tax credits for electric cars that were included in the climate bill, they’re still too expensive for the average person to afford. (New York Times)
  • New York Magazine delves into Elon Musk’s tunnel-boring boondoggle, which author Paris Marx ranks among the tech industry’s many failures to transform transportation (Gizmodo).
  • Announcements for U.S. DOT RAISE grants are rolling in, and they’ll fund Complete Street projects in almost every state. (Streetsblog USA; live at 5 a.m.)
  • A four-day work week could cut carbon emissions, in part because workers would do less commuting. (Washington Post)
  • If autonomous vehicles really do reduce the need for parking, what do we do with all those empty parking structures? (Planetizen)
  • Rudy Giuliani claims a heart condition prevents him from flying, so a judge told him to take a bus, train or Uber to testify before a Georgia grand jury instead. (CBS News)
  • No, you probably won’t get monkeypox on public transit. (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
  • This Los Angeles Times story’s framing is all too common — putting peoples’ right to walk or bike without being killed on the same footing as drivers’ right to not sit in traffic.
  • Seattle-area residents 18 and under can ride Sound Transit for free starting September 1. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Orange County, Florida, is adopting a Vision Zero strategy. (Click Orlando)
  • Nashville’s Vision Zero plan hasn’t been approved yet, but the city is already building new sidewalks. (News Channel)
  • Kansas City is building protected bike lanes on several streets. (Star)
  • Houston has a new funding formula to expedite construction of 1,800 miles of planned bike lanes. (Axios)
  • Tampa Bay’s streetcar is on pace to carry more than a million riders this year. (That’s So Tampa)

