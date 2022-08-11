Thursday’s Headlines Want Their E-Bike Tax Refund

The Senate is on the brink of passing one of the most robust climate spending bills in U.S. history — but sustainable transportation advocates say it won't do enough to decarbonize the transportation sector.
Automakers are warning that they won't be able to meet demand for electric cars while also divesting from foreign supply chains — prompting some advocates to demand a decarbonization strategy that doesn't require 1,000-pound batteries.
Imagine if policymakers took the potential for ebikes seriously. Imagine if legislative analysts noted that ongoing funding for new electric car subsidies could displace funding for more effective mode-shifting and VMT reduction via e-bikes, instead of the other way around.
Instead of considering alternatives to expensive electric or hybrid cars, like e-scooters or e-bikes, the Biden administration remains focused on antiquated, car-centric approaches and policies that have plagued our communities and planet for over a century. Here's why that needs to change.