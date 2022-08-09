Tuesday’s Headlines Aren’t Filling ‘Er Up

Thanks to high gas prices, demand for gas has fallen below the summer of 2020, when much of the country was under COVID lockdowns. (Bloomberg)
An overlooked provision in Senate Democrats’ newly passed climate and health care bill would provide $3 billion to restore communities torn apart by urban freeways, in addition to the $1 billion from last year’s infrastructure act. (Route Fifty)
California regulators accused Tesla of misleading the public that its cars are fully self-driving. (New York Times)
Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez tackles speeding and its deadly consequences.
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is considering going fare-free (AJC). Meanwhile, Denver is in the midst of a fare-free pilot program that’s saving regular riders money while also drawing new ones (Denver Post).
Boston is considering replacing its trolleybuses, powered by an overhead wire, with battery-electric buses. But because the batteries don’t work well in the cold, the new buses will need diesel heaters, making them more polluting than the zero-emissions trolleybuses. (The Guardian)
The Baker-Polito administration announced $16 million in funding for transit-oriented development in Massachusetts. (Intelligent Transport)
Dallas Area Rapid Transit issued a call for proposals to develop parking lots around six stations. (Bisnow)
If nothing else, the current round of federal transportation legislating should end the myth that highways are a uniquely self-sufficient form of infrastructure paid for by “user fees,” a.k.a. gas taxes and tolls. With all the general tax revenue that goes toward roads in America, car infrastructure has benefited from hefty subsidies for many years. […]
There are excellent candidates for freeway removal in many American cities, where roads built 50 or 60 years ago are nearing the end of their useful lives. Cities that take the plunge and get rid of their urban highways don't regret it.
The Obama administration purportedly wants to use the lever of transportation policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx recently said he’d like to reverse the damage highways caused in urban neighborhoods, but you’d never know that by looking at U.S. DOT’s latest policy prescription. U.S. DOT has drafted new rules requiring state DOTs to track their […]