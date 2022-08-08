Monday’s Headlines Got It Done
- Senate Democrats approved the Inflation Reduction Act, which will spend $370 billion to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade (Washington Post). It’s a bill 50 years in the making (New York Times), and while many advocates were disappointed it didn’t include funding for transit, it will at least incentivize electric vehicles and make sources of electricity cleaner (Politico).
- Thanks to a loophole, the Federal Highway Administration’s Carbon Reduction Program could actually wind up increasing carbon emissions. (Transportation for America
- Cities like New York, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. are hoping that putting cameras on buses will help catch drivers in bus lanes. (Smart Cities Dive)
- The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is shutting down the new Green Line for 30 days (WCVB), and more rail lines could be shut down (NBC Boston) as the transit agency faces the possibility of a federal takeover due to a series of safety problems (CBS News).
- The Minneapolis city council approved a road diet for Hennepin Avenue, but not with a 24/7 bus lane. (Fox 9)
- A city audit found that Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is understaffed. (WESA)
- Las Vegas launched a Vision Zero initiative aiming to eliminate traffic deaths by 2050. (KTNV)
- Atlanta’s regional transit board has recommended 18 projects for potential state funding. (Journal-Constitution)
- The Biden administration has delayed plans for new interstate toll lanes in Maryland, and Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t happy about it. (Maryland Matters)
- Austin planners are facing tough decisions as project costs rise for a $7 billion transit expansion. (Community Impact)
- Portland, Maine, will roll out a bike-share program next month. (Press Herald)
- Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti voters approved a property tax hike to fund transit expansion. (MLive)
- Tacoma is lowering speed limits in neighborhoods and business districts to 20 miles per hour. (News Tribune)
- Richmond’s new bike-lane sweeper has been dubbed MF BROOM, after the late rapper MF Doom. (WRIC)