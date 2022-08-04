Thursday’s Headlines Throwing Shade at Sharrows

Photo: University of Colorado Denver
Photo: University of Colorado Denver
  • Cyclists hate them. Drivers ignore them. They’re sharrows, the most hated symbol in all the transportation world — except for spendthrift traffic engineers. (Denverite via Planetizen)
  • Sustainable transportation advocates say cutting high-speed rail funding out of Senate Democrats’ climate bill in favor of subsidies for electric cars was a mistake. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Uber, somehow, had a positive cash flow last quarter but remains unprofitable. (The Verge)
  • Denver traffic deaths are on pace to reach an all-time record. (Westword)
  • Dallas Area Rapid Transit is considering redistributing a $215 million sales-tax windfall to member cities, even though it has $1 billion worth of capital expenses coming up that the money would help with. (D Magazine)
  • MinnPost columnist Bill Lindeke takes down the New York Times’ Ross Douthat’s recent column in praise of driving.
  • Boston cyclists formed a human bike lane on Charles Street to advocate for a complete bike network. (WHDH)
  • Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, and three others were killed in a car crash. (Politico)
  • A new Tampa business is renting out golf carts as an alternative to cars. They’re legal on streets with speed limits up to 35 miles per hour. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • A California bill would require city and regional governments to make streets safer for cyclists, pedestrians, transit users and scooter riders. (CalBikes)
  • North Carolina Health News highlights NCBikeWalks, an organization working to educate residents on transportation safety.
  • Fort Worth’s poorest neighborhood received a $270,000 grant to improve transit access to stores and health care. (Star-Telegram)
  • Urbanist Zach Katz uses an AI program to create images of car-free utopias that are going viral on Twitter. (Axios)

 

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Study: Sharrows Don’t Make Streets Safer for Cycling

By Angie Schmitt |
Sharrows are the dregs of bike infrastructure — the scraps cities hand out when they can’t muster the will to implement exclusive space for bicycling. They may help with wayfinding, but do sharrows improve the safety of cycling at all? New research presented at the Transportation Review Board Annual Meeting suggests they don’t. A study by University […]

“Share the Road” Signs Don’t Work

By Tanya Snyder |
Delaware got rid of its “Share the Road” signs about two years ago. Though the signs were designed to affirm cyclists’ rights to the road, they were widely misinterpreted — by both motorists and cyclists — as an exhortation to cyclists to stop “hogging” the road, or as a recommendation that drivers and cyclists share a lane (leading to tight squeezes and […]

Actually, Highway Builders, Roads Don’t Pay For Themselves

By Tanya Snyder |
You’ve heard it a thousand times from the highway lobby: Roads pay for themselves through “user fees” — a.k.a. gas taxes and tolls — whereas transit is a drain on the taxpayer. They use this argument to push for new roads, instead of transit, as fiscally prudent investments. The myth of the self-financed road meets […]

Eyes on the Street: A Monster on Court

By Sarah Goodyear |
The sheer size of this vehicle, which I encountered while walking down Court Street in Brooklyn the other day, was what made me stop and take a picture. As you can see, the traffic enforcement officer’s head basically just reaches the hood. (Makes you wonder what the driver’s visibility is.) Right, the traffic enforcement officer. […]