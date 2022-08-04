Thursday’s Headlines Throwing Shade at Sharrows
- Cyclists hate them. Drivers ignore them. They’re sharrows, the most hated symbol in all the transportation world — except for spendthrift traffic engineers. (Denverite via Planetizen)
- Sustainable transportation advocates say cutting high-speed rail funding out of Senate Democrats’ climate bill in favor of subsidies for electric cars was a mistake. (Streetsblog USA)
- Uber, somehow, had a positive cash flow last quarter but remains unprofitable. (The Verge)
- Denver traffic deaths are on pace to reach an all-time record. (Westword)
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit is considering redistributing a $215 million sales-tax windfall to member cities, even though it has $1 billion worth of capital expenses coming up that the money would help with. (D Magazine)
- MinnPost columnist Bill Lindeke takes down the New York Times’ Ross Douthat’s recent column in praise of driving.
- Boston cyclists formed a human bike lane on Charles Street to advocate for a complete bike network. (WHDH)
- Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, and three others were killed in a car crash. (Politico)
- A new Tampa business is renting out golf carts as an alternative to cars. They’re legal on streets with speed limits up to 35 miles per hour. (Tampa Bay Times)
- A California bill would require city and regional governments to make streets safer for cyclists, pedestrians, transit users and scooter riders. (CalBikes)
- North Carolina Health News highlights NCBikeWalks, an organization working to educate residents on transportation safety.
- Fort Worth’s poorest neighborhood received a $270,000 grant to improve transit access to stores and health care. (Star-Telegram)
- Urbanist Zach Katz uses an AI program to create images of car-free utopias that are going viral on Twitter. (Axios)