Tuesday’s Headlines to Nowhere

Cities built hundreds of miles of bike lanes during the pandemic, but often in a patchwork way where the lanes abruptly end, frustrating riders, because drivers still dominate urban politics. (Wall Street Journal)
Better transit could help renters avoid eviction. Research shows that the farther a person who’s served with an eviction notice lives from the courthouse, the less likely they are to show up for their hearing. (City Lab)
In his first column for Outside, “Parks & Rec” star Nick Offerman recalls being bullied by motorists during bike commutes.
Oregon’s land use commission approved the largest rollback of parking mandates in U.S. history. (Sightline)
Chicago has expanded its incentive program for developers to build housing near transit lines. (Block Club)
New York City drivers already think they own the streets, and now they want their own dedicated parking permits. (NY Post)
Massachusetts lawmakers are studying congestion pricing. (Boston Globe)
The Department of Transportation revealed plans for New York City’s first-ever physically-separated bike lane, or "cycle track," at a Manhattan Community Board 4 meeting last night. The new bike path will run southbound on Ninth Avenue from W. 23rd to W. 16th Street in Manhattan. Unlike the typical Class II on-street bike lane in which […]
Portland is importing a new kind of bike lane design from the Netherlands. “Advisory bike lanes” allow drivers to use the bike lane space if they have to — and if it’s safe. Jonathan Maus at Bike Portland reports that advisory bike lanes are intended for streets with high bike traffic but not a high volume of […]
From a motorist’s perspective, few things are more frustrating than sitting at a red light when the lights ahead are all green. That would help explain the popularity of traffic signal synchronization, neatly timing lights so that someone traveling the speed limit can expect to wait only every several cycles. Many communities have seized on […]
This weekend’s Wall Street Journal has an massive, full-page report on bike friendly cities in Europe. Initially the arguments for more biking were mostly about health and congestion, but in the last year concern for the environment has become an important factor compelling people to travel by bicycle: Flat, compact and temperate, the Netherlands and […]