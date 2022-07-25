Monday’s Headlines Are Rooting for Higher Gas Prices

As President Biden urges Congress to give drivers a gas tax "holiday" that experts say won't even significantly ease pain at the pump, advocates are urging him to give Americans emergency relief from car dependency instead.
Drivers, elected officials and the Daily News are freaking out as city gas prices hit $4 a gallon. The hysteria has reached such a pitch that AAA New York is doing the unthinkable, advising drivers to reduce consumption. It costs so much to fuel up that the American Automobile Association is urging its members […]