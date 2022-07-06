Wednesday’s Headlines Want to Cool Off

With a right-wing Supreme Court and gridlock in Congress, state and local governments are becoming increasingly important in the fight against climate change. (New York Times)
Summers are getting longer and hotter all over the country, but especially in the West, where the average temperature has risen 2.7 degrees since 2000. Climate change is to blame, but so is urban sprawl that’s creating more paved-over heat islands. (Washington Post)
Instead of chastising gas companies and pushing to suspend the gas tax, President Biden should be fighting high gas prices on the demand side, by promoting transit and offering incentives to buy e-bikes. (Slate)
Bus ridership is still just 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and commuter rail ridership is unlikely to fully recover for another decade. (Eno Center for Transportation)
The federal infrastructure law’s $1 billion to reconnect communities, released last week, is only a start to repairing the massive damage done by urban freeway construction. (CNN)
Amazon is replacing thousands of vans with cargo e-bikes and delivering more packages on foot in urban areas. (Electrek)
Last year’s spike in traffic deaths was even worse in Florida, particularly the Tampa area, than the nation as a whole. (Tampa Bay Times)
Atlanta should join the growing number of cities that are doing away with parking mandates. (Journal-Constitution)
A new San Francisco report blames Uber and Lyft for an increase in congestion on city streets, but officials don’t seem to be taking it too seriously. (48 Hills)
So many rogue drivers used a walking and biking trail to bypass a Chicago traffic jam that they would up creating another traffic jam. (Block Club Chicago)
Cincinnati transportation officials are encouraging residents to get in shape by walking, biking and taking transit. (Local 12)
An ad for ginormous Chevy pickups that mocks Atlanta transit was spotted at an Atlanta bus stop. (Twitter)
Yesterday the American Public Transportation Association reported that Americans made more transit trips in 2013 than in any other year since 1956. Of course, per capita ridership is still low compared to the 1950s, and we’re nowhere near the ridership peaks of the 1940s. But when transit trips increase 1.1 percent while population rises 0.7 percent, you […]
Transit ridership took a turn for the worse in 2016. In all but a handful of cities, fewer people rode trains and buses, and it's not just a one-year blip, either. In many American cities, the drop in transit ridership is an established trend. The big question is why.
A secretive network of activists are deflating SUV tires in urban neighborhoods around the world to physically force their drivers to find less dangerous and polluting ways to get around — and in the process, they're prompting a conversation about the role of illegal direct action in the movement to end car dependence.
The most recent release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report again underscores the need for swift action on greenhouse gas emissions. It also highlights the importance of building walkable mixed use communities as a key strategy in fighting climate change.