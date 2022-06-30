Thursday’s Headlines Reminding Everyone to Be Nice

Violence against transit workers is on the rise, contributing to labor shortages at agencies nationwide. (The Guardian)
Much like “defund the police” isn’t really about defunding the police, when people say “ban cars,” what they really mean is reckoning with the harm cars cause and creating a world where they’re not necessary. (Jalopnik)
Red states are threatening companies like Lyft that have pledged to pay for employees to travel for abortions. (NBC News)
At a time when traffic deaths are rising, 23 states have spent federal money earmarked for highway safety on other things, with Wisconsin, New Jersey, Maryland and Indiana repurposing almost half the funds. (Route Fifty)
Provincetown, Massachusetts, is the bike-friendliest city in the U.S., according to the advocacy group People for Bikes. Brooklyn was tops among large cities. (Treehugger)
The groundswell of public support for removing I-345 through downtown Dallas seems to have disappeared, with city council members and citizens’ group embracing the Texas DOT’s plan to bury the freeway instead. (D Magazine)
Nevada officials have selected a preferred route for I-11 that runs straight through Las Vegas. (Review-Journal)
New Jersey still has no dedicated source of funding for transit, while paratransit workers are pushing for raises. (Politico)
For the first time, Shelby County is dedicating a source of revenue to Memphis transit. It’s only $500,000 now but could rise to $15 million. (Commercial Appeal)
Charlotte has approved a new strategic mobility plan to expand transit and bike infrastructure and reduce dependency on cars by 2040. (WFAE)
Baltimore leaders are calling on the city to embrace transit while the federal government is flush with funds. (Maryland Matters)
Bike Portland interviewed Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, chair of the House Transportation Committee, who’s pushing e-bikes as a way to avoid paying high gas prices.
The husband of a San Diego woman killed by a driver while biking is suing the city, saying it failed to provide safe conditions for cyclists. (CBS 8)
Des Moines is developing a Vision Zero policy. (Register)
Florida rail service Brightline has canceled a planned station at Disney World. (WDW News Today)
Spain is cutting transit fares in half to fight inflation. (Catalan News)
Paris will charge gas-powered motorcycle drivers for parking in an effort to reduce noise and pollution. (Reuters)
