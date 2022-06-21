Viva La Tuesday’s Headlines

Traffic deaths are surging in the U.S., but we’re an outlier compared to other countries where streets are getting safer. Transportation researcher Yonah Freemark looked at France and found that a combination of pedestrianizing streets, widespread speed cameras and high gas prices that encourage smaller vehicles are among the reasons why. (City Lab)
House transportation committee chairman Rep. Earl Bluemenauer (D-Oregon) is urging President Biden not to suspend the federal gas tax. (The Hill)
In the past four years, drivers haven’t killed anyone in Hoboken, where biking is the easiest way to get around and the city prohibits cars from parking near sidewalks and blocking pedestrians’ view. (Curbed)
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frye vetoed a plan to add bike lanes and 24/7 bus lanes to Hennepin Avenue. (Fox 9)
The rate of serious crimes on the Twin Cities’ Metro Transit is low, but perception of crime due to the presence of homeless individuals is keeping riders away. (Star Tribune)
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is cutting back on subway service after a federal report took it to task for safety issues. (Streetsblog MASS)
Here’s where candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor stand on keeping the Boston transit system fare-free. (Politico
Federal funding for a $320 million San Antonio bus rapid transit line appears to be on the fast track. (San Antonio Report)
Virginia lawmakers rejected Gov. Glenn Younkin’s call to suspend the state gas tax. (WRIC)
The Cincinnati Metro is offering free bus service along the stretch of streetcar line that’s blocked by a building’s collapsed roof. (Enquirer)
The new electric Hummers are big enough to eat a typical SUV and still have room for a taxi for dessert. (Jalopnik)
Sharrows are the dregs of bike infrastructure — the scraps cities hand out when they can’t muster the will to implement exclusive space for bicycling. They may help with wayfinding, but do sharrows improve the safety of cycling at all? New research presented at the Transportation Review Board Annual Meeting suggests they don’t. A study by University […]
Whenever street space is allocated for bicycling, someone will inevitably level the accusation that the city is waging a “war on cars.” But it turns out the people in those cars want separate space for bicycles too, according to surveys conducted in two major California metropolitan areas. Bike lanes make everyone feel safer — even […]
Beacon Street in Somerville, just outside Boston, is perhaps the most biked route in the state of Massachusetts. It also has a terrible safety record. There have been 154 collisions involving cyclists on the corridor between 2002 and 2010, according to the state Department of Transportation [PDF]. “There are more bikes going down Beacon Street in […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Boulder, Colorado, will vote today on whether to become the fourth U.S. city to remove a modern protected bike lane. The others are Memphis, where a riverside project was removed this year after […]