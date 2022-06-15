Wednesday’s Headlines Want You Back

What trains looked like in the before times. Photo: Pacific Coast Highway/Wikimedia Commons
  • From reducing fares to extending service hours to gift-card giveaways, transit agencies are trying anything they can think of to lure back riders after the pandemic. (Pew Stateline)
  • The Washington Post interviewed Veronica Vanterpool, the newly appointed deputy director of the Federal Transit Administration, who plans to sell her car now that she’s moved from Delaware to D.C.
  • A shocking 70 percent of pedestrians killed by drivers in Portland are unhoused, a problem that appears to be nationwide, although accurate figures aren’t always kept. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Seattle transit ridership is climbing back up, prompted at least in part by high gas prices. (Seattle Transit Blog)
  • The Massachusetts legislature passed a $350 million transportation bill that includes $30 million for complete streets and $25 million for buses. (The Center Square)
  • The Charlotte Area Transit System is proposing a new route for the Silver Line it says would be cheaper and carry more riders. (WFAE)
  • Arizona transit is often inaccessible for people with disabilities, and the state should use federal funds to fix that. (Republic)
  • Carnage in the streets: A pickup truck driver who jumped the curb in Los Angeles injured nine people (CBS News). A speeding motorcyclist in upstate New York crashed into six people standing at the entrance to a bike path, killing two (Post-Star). And hundreds of people marched in Chicago to demand safer streets after drivers killed two toddlers (Block Club Chicago)
  • Downtown Denver pedestrians say they’re being “terrorized” by e-scooters on sidewalks. (Denver Post)
  • The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson could afford any kind of car he wants, but he rides a bike to work. “I just love being on a bike,” the star shooting guard says. “It’s the best.” (NBA via Twitter)

