Monday’s Headlines Are Charged Up

The Biden administration wants quick chargers built every 50 miles along interstates and wants those chargers to be standardized. (New York Times)

Gas taxes should reflect the social and environmental costs of driving and vary geographically, because driving is much more damaging in congested urban areas than rural ones. (Transfers)

Drivers killed more than 1,100 people who were walking on the freeway last year. Contrary to popular belief, they weren’t motorists whose cars broke down, but people who had no choice but to walk in places that are so dangerous for pedestrians they were specifically designed to keep them. (Streetsblog USA)

E-bike deliveries reduce congestion and carbon emissions. (World Economic Forum)

The D.C. Metro’s long-delayed Silver Line extension could open as soon as this fall. (Washington Post)

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is facing massive budget shortfalls now that federal COVID relief funds are drying up. (CommonWealth)

Cleveland’s transit agency is trying innovative ways like ride-sharing and bus loops at major employment centers to serve an increasingly sprawling population. (The Land)

The Tucson streetcar will remain free at least through the end of the year. (Arizona Public Media)

Austin’s Project Connect released three design options for a light rail station at Pleasant Valley Road. (KXAN)

Omaha is planning to create a special tax district to fund streetcar construction. (World-Herald)

After seven years of Vision Zero, Seattle traffic deaths hit a 15-year high in 2021. (South Seattle Emerald)

Temporary traffic calming measures on 16th Avenue in Denver were successful at reducing speeding and crashes, but now the city has removed them. (Denverite)

London’s low-traffic neighborhoods have been successful but need better PR. (The Guardian)