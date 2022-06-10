Friday’s Headlines Scoot Into the Weekend

Once scorned because careless riders would leave them scattered everywhere, e-scooters are making a comeback in some cities as scooter companies have learned to work with regulators. (New York Times)
Guerilla groups are rising up against the auto overlords by painting illicit crosswalks and taking the air out of SUV tires. (Slate)
Bad news on climate change: Not only are sea levels rising, but coastal cities are sinking, too (Grist). And the shrinking Great Salt Lake could create a cloud of toxic dust in Utah (Salt Lake Tribune).
An increasing number of West Coast cities and states are reconsidering parking minimums, which could alleviate the housing crisis as well as discourage driving. (Pew Stateline)
Speaking of parking, a Dallas nonprofit transformed a vacant parking lot into a community plaza with programming for at-risk youth (D Magazine).
Dallas adopted a Vision Zero plan with the goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2030. (Morning News)
Portland already has a Vision Zero plan, but traffic deaths continue to rise, with 27 in 2021 and 13 so far this year. (KATU)
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill providing $9 million to plan the Front Range passenger rail line. (Denver Gazette)
Rochester has approved the first bus rapid transit line in Minnesota outside the Twin Cities, but funding is still needed. (KTTC)
Austin has approved a “bike lane bounty” where, if residents turn in drivers who block bike lanes, they get 25 percent of the ticket revenue. (Monitor)
White-collar workers in London want to keep working from home (The Guardian) but that shouldn’t stop the UK from continuing to build more rail (Centre for Cities).
The European Union is set to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. (Reuters)
