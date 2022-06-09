Thursday’s Headlines Catch Up With Secretary Pete

A roundup of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg news: Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin called him the White House’s best messenger. He said blaming doorways for school shootings is “insanity” (The Hill). He pushed back against critics who think President Biden sets the price of gas (Axios). And he tested positive for COVID-19, but don’t worry, his symptoms are mild (ABC News).
Donald Shoup co-authored an article in Transfers Magazine calling for employers to pay cash instead of offering free parking.
Lyft is now planning a network of mostly human-driven but also some autonomous vehicles. (CNBC)
Widely loathed New York Knicks owner James Dolan is standing in the way of renovating the equally loathed Penn Station. (Politico)
A San Francisco pilot program will give 35 San Francisco delivery drivers free e-cargo bikes. (Examiner)
Rhode Island’s car-centric culture explains why it’s taken no action on climate change. (ecoRI)
The Annapolis city council voted down fare-free transit. (Baltimore Sun)
The Cleveland city council approved a Complete Streets ordinance. (Plain Dealer)
Columbus, Ohio’s latest plan for Indianola Avenue keeps the bike lanes but also restores parking. (Underground)
High gas prices mean more people are opting for public transit in Tampa (WTSP) and Phoenix (ABC 15). Meanwhile, the Cincinnati streetcar had its best month since October 2016, its first full month after opening (WLWT).
Omaha’s Heartland Bike Share is adding 14 stations and 100 e-bikes. (WOWT)
Pittsburgh is bringing back a sidewalk mural program that was sidetracked during the pandemic. (Post-Gazette)
