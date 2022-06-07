Tuesday’s Headlines are Going to the Mall

  • Malls are often derided by urban planners, but people flocked to them for a reason: From seniors who wanted to take a walk to people in wheelchairs to skateboarding teenagers, their well-maintained infrastructure made people feel safe. (City Lab)
  • If we really want to reach carbon zero, let’s focus more on biking than electric vehicles. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Car tires are killing us, reports the Guardian (though an expert kinda debunked the paper’s scariest claims).
  • Climate change is forcing East Coast schools to send kids home early because they have no air conditioning and no money to install it. (Washington Post)
  • Dezeen thinks the pandemic will usher in a “magical” golden age of cycling in cities.
  • California regulators have approved allowing robot taxies on San Francisco streets. (NPR)
  • Rising construction costs may force Austin to take a hard look at its $7 billion Project Connect transit plan, so here’s another look at some of the major proposed projects. (Chronicle)
  • The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spends more than half its sales-tax collections on operating costs, which leads critics to wonder if there will be enough left over to fund expansion plans. (AJC)
  • Alexandria’s fare-free transit experiment has been a big success. (Governing)
  • Orange County, North Carolina, officials are finally getting a reckoning on how area governments spent $157 million on a light rail line that never made it past the planning stage. They also threw cold water on any attempt to try light rail again. (Raleigh News & Observer)
  • The definition of “curb” in Pennsylvania is threatening the construction of new protected bike lanes in Philadelphia. (Inquirer)
  • Los Angeles bus and train rides are free today to help boost voter turnout. (L.A. Times)

