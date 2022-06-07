Tuesday’s Headlines are Going to the Mall

Malls are often derided by urban planners, but people flocked to them for a reason: From seniors who wanted to take a walk to people in wheelchairs to skateboarding teenagers, their well-maintained infrastructure made people feel safe. (City Lab)
If we really want to reach carbon zero, let’s focus more on biking than electric vehicles. (Streetsblog USA)
Climate change is forcing East Coast schools to send kids home early because they have no air conditioning and no money to install it. (Washington Post)
Dezeen thinks the pandemic will usher in a “magical” golden age of cycling in cities.
California regulators have approved allowing robot taxies on San Francisco streets. (NPR)
Rising construction costs may force Austin to take a hard look at its $7 billion Project Connect transit plan, so here’s another look at some of the major proposed projects. (Chronicle)
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spends more than half its sales-tax collections on operating costs, which leads critics to wonder if there will be enough left over to fund expansion plans. (AJC)
Alexandria’s fare-free transit experiment has been a big success. (Governing)
Orange County, North Carolina, officials are finally getting a reckoning on how area governments spent $157 million on a light rail line that never made it past the planning stage. They also threw cold water on any attempt to try light rail again. (Raleigh News & Observer)
The definition of “curb” in Pennsylvania is threatening the construction of new protected bike lanes in Philadelphia. (Inquirer)
Los Angeles bus and train rides are free today to help boost voter turnout. (L.A. Times)
A petition in Seattle is calling on the city to do away with "beg buttons" and automatically give pedestrians a walk signal at every traffic light in its "urban villages" -- areas that are walkable and transit-oriented. While pressing a button may seem like a small imposition, it's not that simple.
Public interest journalist Stuart Silverstein at FairWarning.org has uncovered the fact that red states (defined as those that went for Mitt Romney in the last election) have higher traffic fatality rates than blue states (those that went for Barack Obama). The correlation is striking, Silverstein says, but he’s at a loss to explain it: The […]