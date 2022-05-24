Tuesday’s Headlines Would Rather Take the Bus Anyway

California Gov. Gavin Newsom should just make transit fare-free already. (SFGate)
The D.C. suburb of Montgomery County, Maryland, will resume collecting transit fares in July. (Washington Post)
Washington, D.C. will spend $309 million to modernize 75,000 streetlights, saving energy and improving visibility. (Clean Technica)
Electric truck manufacturer Rivian is building a plant in Georgia. Trump-endorsed David Perdue, who’s challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in today’s Republican primary, calls Rivian “a woke California company whose mission is to turn the world green.” (NBC News)
Carless Iowans are being left stranded by the decline of intercity buses. (The Gazette)
Six years after instituting a Vision Zero policy, Denver is no closer to its goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2030 (Axios). Officials are now pushing to redesign the city’s deadliest streets and intersections (Denverite).
Philadelphia just created its first “slow zone” with lower speed limits, fresh pavement markings and traffic-calming measures like corner bump-outs. (WHYY)
A Portland group called Bike Loud has city support to host car-free block parties every Sunday this summer. (Bike Portland)
The latest line from anti-transit types is that ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft are going to make fixed-route bus or rail service obsolete. If you find yourself arguing with someone about why transit is essential, a new fact sheet from TransitCenter can help.