Friday’s Headlines Are Looking for a Match

The federal infrastructure bill could be transformative for transit, but there’s a catch: Agencies are going to have to find matching funds to win competitive infrastructure grants, and with ridership and fare collections still down from the pandemic, those dollars are hard to come by. (Governing)
BET interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about how the infrastructure act can be a game-changer not only for Black transit riders, but minority-owned businesses, while noting that skepticism still exists in the Black community.
Turns out, Idaho stops where cyclists are allowed to treat stop signs as yield signs reduce crashes by 23 percent. (Streetsblog CAL)
Slate‘s big idea for EV chargers is to … build more of them, in various places, at various strengths.
Minnesota lawmakers are at odds over how to spend federal infrastructure funds, with the Republican-run Senate opting for more roads, while the Democrat-controlled House wants climate-friendlier options like EV chargers and passenger rail. (Star Tribune)
The L.A. Metro’s bus route redesign is being hamstrung by a shortage of drivers. (Transit Center)
Two years after Austin voters approved Project Connect, construction costs for light rail have already risen 77 percent. (The Texan)
Speed cameras on Philadelphia’s notoriously dangerous Roosevelt Boulevard have reduced traffic violations and crashes. (Inquirer)
Palm Beach County, Florida, leaders are considering running light rail down the middle of busy State Route 7. (WFLX)
Buzzfeed has an interview with the person who wrote the very polite sidewalk message asking Sen. Susan Collins to protect abortion rights that launched a thousand civility-is-dead ships.
The Trump administration's fiscal year 2018 budget, released yesterday, includes severe cuts to federal transit funding. Next stop: Congress, which will consider the president's proposal before it passes a budget over the summer.
Yesterday the American Public Transportation Association reported that Americans made more transit trips in 2013 than in any other year since 1956. Of course, per capita ridership is still low compared to the 1950s, and we’re nowhere near the ridership peaks of the 1940s. But when transit trips increase 1.1 percent while population rises 0.7 percent, you […]
If nothing else, the current round of federal transportation legislating should end the myth that highways are a uniquely self-sufficient form of infrastructure paid for by “user fees,” a.k.a. gas taxes and tolls. With all the general tax revenue that goes toward roads in America, car infrastructure has benefited from hefty subsidies for many years. […]