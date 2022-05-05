Thursday’s Headlines: RIP Norman Mineta

Former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta has died (CNN). President Clinton made him the first Asian-American Cabinet member in U.S. history, and he is remembered for helping create the TSA after 9/11 under President George W. Bush. But Mineta was also a strong advocate for mass transit as the mayor of San Jose and as a congressman (San Jose Spotlight).
A Biden administration carbon-reduction program could help long-haul truckers go electric. (The Trucker)
Maybe California should spend its massive tax surplus on things like transit and housing, rather than rebates to drivers. (Los Angeles Times)
Good policy aside, gas prices remain a wedge issue, as vulnerable Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is breaking with President Biden on the issue. (The Hill)
DC Velocity magazine has just released a lengthy interview with Norman Mineta, the Bush-era transportation secretary and former Democratic member of Congress. Former U.S. DOT chief Mineta (r.), with his biggest disappointment. (Photo: Academy of Achievement) In the interview, Mineta — who now works on infrastructure at the consulting firm Hill & Knowlton — spoke […]
Congratulations are in order for former DOT chief Norman Mineta. The House of Representatives just voted, 384 to 0, to honor his accomplishments. Unfortunately, they still can’t muster the votes to follow his urgent recommendations: that the country ramp up our investments in infrastructure, that we switch from a gas tax to a VMT fee, […]
Yesterday, the University of Virginia’s Miller Center invited six former transportation secretaries to talk about the possibilities of presidential influence over transportation and to give advice to Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx, whose nomination for the job was announced that same day. James Burnley (1987-1989, under Reagan): “His challenge is to establish his leadership as early […]
Joe Biden is tapping the recently resigned head of the New York City DOT as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s top deputy to help with issues like congestion pricing, transit funding and the Gateway Project, a train tunnel under the Hudson River. (Gothamist) While grappling with climate change, Biden should look to California, which is phasing […]