Thursday’s Headlines: RIP Norman Mineta

mineta
  • Former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta has died (CNN). President Clinton made him the first Asian-American Cabinet member in U.S. history, and he is remembered for helping create the TSA after 9/11 under President George W. Bush. But Mineta was also a strong advocate for mass transit as the mayor of San Jose and as a congressman (San Jose Spotlight).
  • A Biden administration carbon-reduction program could help long-haul truckers go electric. (The Trucker)
  • Maybe California should spend its massive tax surplus on things like transit and housing, rather than rebates to drivers. (Los Angeles Times)
  • Good policy aside, gas prices remain a wedge issue, as vulnerable Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is breaking with President Biden on the issue. (The Hill)
  • D.C. Circulator drivers are going on strike. (Washington Post)
  • Washington state transit is about to go fare-free for riders 18 and under. (The Columbian)
  • The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is now considering potential bus rapid transit routes, rather than light rail, on the Clifton Corridor to Emory University. (Saporta Report)
  • Austin transit leaders released a proposed route for the Orange light rail line. (KXAN)
  • An urban freeway in Milwaukee, Highway 175, could be razed and replaced with a boulevard. (Milwaukee Magazine)
  • It took drivers killing three pedestrians within an hour in Utah for the Deseret News to wonder if it’s finally time to get serious about road safety.
  • Hillsborough County, Florida, is poised to spend $20 million on sidewalk repair, but that’s not much when 900 neighborhoods are on the list. (Fox 13)
  • Cincinnati has several bike lane projects underway. (Fox 19)
  • North Carolina transit agency GoTriangle has finally provided a reckoning on how it spent $157 million for a failed light rail project. (Durham Herald-Sun)
  • A Swedish study found that the sleep and mood of residents was improved when a city switched from diesel hybrid to quieter fully electric buses. (Green Car Congress)

