All Monday’s Headlines’ Expressways Live in Texas

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants to hire more employees from HCBUs. (The Grio)
Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter wasn’t much of a transportation story, until he sold $8.5 billion in Tesla stock to facilitate the purchase. (CNN)
Everything is bigger in Texas, and the freeways are no exception, including I-45. While Texas DOT officials want to spend federal infrastructure funds to widen it to up to 24 lanes, many Houston and San Antonio residents would rather see buses and trains, and the Biden administration would rather knock down urban freeways than widen them. (The Guardian)
Houston is slowly but surely piecing together a bike network. (Chronicle)
Although crime is declining on the D.C. Metro, more cops are being deployed to assuage riders’ concerns. (Washington Post)
A California bill would require cities to make plans to protect cyclists and pedestrians. (Planetizen)
A Sound Transit project across Lake Washington is running behind schedule. (Seattle Times)
Washington state residents under age 18 will soon be able to ride transit for free. (Crosscut)
A Denver group is trying to get publicly funded sidewalk repairs on the ballot. (9 News)
Portland’s bike-share users are getting more diverse. (Bike Portland)
A proposed Portland, Maine bus fare holiday is on hold due to a dispute between transit agencies. (News Center Maine)
Two Sacramento transit agencies have finally figured out they can provide better service by joining forces. (Next City)
Harrisburg residents are raising a fuss because the city has backed off plans to add a bike lane to dangerous State Street. (ABC 27)
The Tempe streetcar is set to debut May 20. (KTAR)
As if driving weren’t dangerous enough already … (Jalopnik)
Transportation leaders believe President Biden’s $2-trillion infrastructure bill will finally get states to stop splurging federal dollars on freeway projects and emissions-enabling concrete superstructures that carve up cities.