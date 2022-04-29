Friday’s Headlines Are E-Done With This Week

  • Sales of e-bikes nearly doubled between 2020 and 2021 and outpaced sales of electric cars last year. (Bicycling)
  • U.S. regulations allow U.S.-made cars sold in the U.S. to emit far more harmful ultrafine particles than their counterparts sold in Europe. (Reuters)
  • Want to make intersections safer but don’t have millions of dollars? Just grab some paint and make art. (Fast Company)
  • San Francisco supervisors voted to permanently ban cars from John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park. (Examiner)
  • Honolulu transit officials are working frantically to find a way by a June 30 deadline to keep a federal grant for a light-rail project that keeps drifting over budget. (Civil Beat)
  • Oregon will hand over 82nd Avenue, aka State Route 213, to Portland so the city can make it safer for pedestrians. (Bike Portland)
  • Pittsburgh has plans for a more pedestrian-friendly Smithfield Street. (Post-Gazette)
  • An audit found that thousands of Atlanta streetlights aren’t working, and the city doesn’t even know where all of them are. (AJC)
  • A second Kansas City streetcar extension could be in the works. (KCTV)
  • A Virginia Senate committee has spiked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed gas-tax suspension. (WRIC)
  • Dallas transit will be free on Texas’ state election day May 7. (Irving Weekly)
  • A Texas tune-up shop owner is in hot water with the internet after rolling coal on a cyclist. (Jalopnik)

