Wednesday’s Headlines Just Want to Be Left in Peace

Driving long distances to work is bad for your health (Buzzfeed), and with the climate change crisis, we can’t afford to force office workers to do so just because commercial real estate interests are seeing their rents dive (Clean Technica).
In typical New York Times fashion, the Times equates homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse issues with violent crime that is supposedly discouraging middle-class white people from returning to transit, as if these things were unheard of on NYC subways before the pandemic.
House Republicans are fighting Biden administration policies that discourage states from using infrastructure funds for roads. (Transportation Today)
Interestingly enough, L.A. Metro ridership briefly dropped after a fare-free pilot program ended, then rebounded. (Crosstown)
Disabled transit users who are at higher risk of COVID- 19 are urging the D.C. Metro to keep its mask mandate. (Washington Post)
Federal infrastructure funding will improve mass transit in Pennsylvania. But for who? (WIFT)
Flexible poles aren’t enough to keep Pittsburgh drivers out of bike lanes. (WTAE)
Austin is considering spending an extra $60 million to accommodate buses on a light-rail bridge over Lady Bird Lake. (KUT)
Light-rail extension to Seattle’s Eastside is on track to open in 2023. (Seattle Times)
The Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority has committed to an all-electric bus system. (Tampa Bay Times)
Everyone is behind transit-oriented development in St. Petersburg. (St. Pete Catalyst)
What a sad state of affairs for transit in the nation’s capital. As WMATA, the agency that runs the DC Metro, temporarily disrupts service to take care of necessary system repairs, it’s also considering a permanent end to late-night service. That is entirely unacceptable, especially in a city where so many people work outside the typical 9-to-5 shift, says Kristen […]
A powwow between Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, President Obama, and House Speaker John Boehner last night failed to yield a compromise that would put a budget in place before the government shuts down at midnight tonight. The failure of yet another attempt to negotiate makes a government shutdown all but inevitable. Just a month […]