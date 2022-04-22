Friday’s Headlines Are Getting Warmer

In light of the recent court ruling striking down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for public transit, health experts say transit is well ventilated, but masking makes it even safer. (CNN)
Uber and Lyft have dropped their mask requirements for both drivers and passengers. (CNBC)
The Federal Highway Administration is giving states $6 billion in infrastructure funds to cut carbon dioxide emissions. (The Hill)
Traffic congestion seems like an almost intractable problem. Widening roads and self-driving cars aren’t solutions, and better transit and higher gas prices have limited effect. Focusing on safety rather than solving traffic seems to be the move. (Planetizen)
Boston’s increased transit ridership, Honolulu’s bus rapid transit expansion and San Diego’s parking reform put them among nine U.S. cities leading the way on climate change. (Bloomberg)
The New York Times asks, can AI all but end car crashes? Well, maybe, someday, but aren’t there an awful lot of easier things we could be doing to make streets safer in the meantime?
The Twin Cities might be better off splitting up transit service to serve various communities better. (Next City)
Clackamas County, outside of Portland, has some opinions about the region’s plan to address climate change. According to Michael Andersen at Bike Portland, county commissioners have drafted a letter to regional planners saying the right way to control carbon emissions is to build more highways. Scratching your head? Well, the misguided belief that building more roads […]
With little fanfare, California is considering a change in how it measures transportation impacts that could herald a major change in environmental law. SB 743, passed and signed into law in September, is a potential game changer because it could completely remove LOS — Level of Service, a measure of car traffic congestion — from […]