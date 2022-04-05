Tuesday’s Headlines Have Higher Standards

The Biden administration unveiled new mileage standards that will require the average car to get 49 miles per gallon by 2026. The move will keep 5.5 trillion tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. (The Verge)
Transit-oriented development is catching on nationwide as a way to boost both transit ridership and affordable housing. (Smart Cities Dive)
Improving transit and subsidizing bikes would protect consumers from fluctuations in gas prices. (The Hill)
UPS is testing van-shaped, four-wheeled e-bikes to make deliveries in urban areas. (PC Magazine)
An explosion in unhoused people living in L.A. Metro stations and on trains and buses is pushing away other riders, leaving the transit agency to play the role of social services provider as well. (Los Angeles Times)
Washington state’s budget includes $150 million to attract federal investment in the Cascadia high-speed rail line connecting Vancouver, Seattle and Portland. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
MinnPost traces years of missteps and short-sighted decisions on Minneapolis’ embattled Southwest Line.
A Southern California transit agency is the first in the country with an all-electric bus fleet. (Government Technology)
Phoenix drivers killed three cyclists in two days. (Fox 10)
A Denver street safety advocate says pedestrian deaths will continue to mount as long as streets are designed to move cars quickly. (CBS Denver)
Salem, Oregon, leaders are pushing for a 55-mile network of protected bike lanes. (Statesman Journal)
A Washington, D.C. pedestrian fell through a sidewalk grate, but it’s probably not something you need to worry about happening to you. (DCist)
Image: Town of Somerville The holy grail for many urbanists contemplating long-term development and growth trends is the transit village. Adding growth adjacent to functional transit has the benefit of making it easier for the new population there to drive less and use transit for a multitude of trips. Likewise, transit villages can add to […]
Proper bike racks: it’s really so simple. (Photo: Illuminate LA) This morning on the Streetsblog Network, a bike parking success story from Los Angeles. Network member Soap Box LA reports on how the organized efforts of bike advocates forced a new branch of Trader Joe’s in Hollywood to install bike parking — just weeks after […]
Proper bike racks: it’s really so simple. (Photo: Illuminate LA) This morning on the Streetsblog Network, a bike parking success story from Los Angeles. Network member Soap Box LA reports on how the organized efforts of bike advocates forced a new branch of Trader Joe’s in Hollywood to install bike parking — just weeks after […]