Wednesday’s Headlines Are Tired of the ‘Pink Tax’

Women make up more than half of U.S. transit riders but often pay more through a “pink tax” and are made to feel unsafe (Route Fifty). Meanwhile, European cities are trying to stop focusing so much on the needs of traditional male commuters (City Lab).
A new poll found that urban transit riders and drivers largely support the same goals and policies, although by varying degrees. For example, even drivers favor congestion pricing. (Morning Consult)
Hydrogen as a fuel is not as clean as many people think it is, because it’s often derived from oil or natural gas through a process that produces carbon emissions. (Washington Post)
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering a new rule requiring companies to release information on how much climate pollution they emit. (The Grist)
Black Charlotte residents are worried that a proposed $13 billion regional transportation plan will once again leave them behind. (Axios)
A new law in Washington state will allow Seattle voters to tax themselves to expand transit or speed up projects. (Crosscut)
One Seattle-area city is pushing back against Amazon selecting it as a site to test sidewalk delivery robots (Seattle Times). Contrast that with Boston, which is launching an e-cargo-bike pilot program (Smart Cities Dive).
The Green Line extension opening proves Boston’s transit authority is still capable of doing big things. (Commonwealth)
An Atlanta advocate for the disabled is calling on Mayor Andre Dickens to reverse the removal of a temporary Complete Streets project on Peachtree. (Saporta Report)
In New York City, bounties encourage citizens to catch illegally idling truck drivers in the act, but the bureaucracy and potential for violence make the system hard to navigate. (NY Times)
Westword readers aren’t shy about sharing their opinions on Denver drivers.
The Transportation Research Board’s 99th Annual Meeting will be held in Washington, D.C. from Jan. 12-16, 2020. Click here for more information. The following article originally appeared on The Transport Politic. It is reposted here with permission. It’s been a busy decade for many cities throughout the U.S. From coast to coast, they’ve been building up […]
Late last year Congress finally moved to boost the maximum commuter tax benefit for transit riders to the same level that car commuters receive. That means transit riders can buy up to $255 in fares each month with pre-tax income, just like drivers can pay for $255 in parking expenses with pre-tax income. Great news, right? Well, it’s definitely a step in […]
If you get to work by transit or bike, you’re saving a lot of money on gas, but come tax season, Uncle Sam probably won’t be as generous to you as he’ll be to car commuters. The Tri-State Transportation Campaign took a look recently at the way tax benefits apply to different modes of transportation. Renata […]