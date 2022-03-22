Tuesday’s Headlines Are Back Behind the Wheel

Office workers are starting to commute again, and most of them are driving alone (Washington Post). Still, many people are expected to continue working remotely post-pandemic, which means transit agencies will have to adjust (Eno Center for Transportation).
Tire residue that runs off into streams is killing fish. (Toronto Star)
E-bikes were already experiencing a pandemic boom, and demand is now surging even further due to high gas prices. (City Lab)
Maryland and Georgia are the latest states to suspend gas taxes. (ABC News)
Minneapolis had 23 fatal crashes last year, up from 15 in 2020, killing 24 people, including 11 pedestrians. Four-fifths were caused by reckless driving. (Axios)
Reckless drivers could lose their cars under a proposed Milwaukee ordinance, the first of its kind in the country. (Route Fifty)
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority are spinning numbers from a fare-free pilot program in very different ways. The MBTA points out that most riders, those who had monthly passes or needed to transfer, didn’t save any money, but Wu says the program was popular anyway. (Commonwealth)
Denver’s Regional Transportation District and the transit union reached a deal that will boost operator pay by 25 percent. (The Denver Channel)
The Bay Area’s Valley Transit is increasingly getting into the real-estate business with transit-oriented developments. (San Jose Spotlight)
The U.S. ban on Russian oil has sustainable transportation advocates urging leaders to take action before surging gas prices overwhelm American families — by giving them access to the active and shared transportation they have long needed.
Gas prices are emerging as a political issue, but drivers need to get over it. Centrist Democrats in Congress are proposing suspending the gas tax. That’s a bad idea because there’s no proven link between rising gas prices and President Biden’s approval rating, and it will just require spending other revenue on transportation instead. (Bloomberg) […]