Tuesday’s Headlines Are In a Crisis

Less than a year after it passed, the federal infrastructure law is proving to be woefully inadequate at curbing America’s oil addiction. (The American Prospect)
The solution offered by many leaders to high gas prices is a gas-tax holiday. That, however, is a terrible idea, because it would increase profits while offering motorists little relief. As most policymakers recognized all the way back in 2008, the only solution is ending our dependence on fossil fuels. (Vice)
The climate + community project‘s Green New Deal for Transportation calls for electrifying transit and freight delivery, a clean electric grid, increased funding for transit and intercity rail, ending new highway construction, 10,000 miles of protected bike lanes and a new “cash for clunkers” program.
That plan bears resemblance to how Copenhagen became a cycling paradise after the 1973 oil crisis (Fast Company). Meanwhile, Curbed latched onto one aspect: What if the Biden administration just paid people not to drive?
Another report, this one from U.S. PIRG, focuses on the value of electrifying school bus fleets.
Anderson Cooper interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the infrastructure law on “60 Minutes.” (PBS News)
Churches have long relied on ample parking to grow their congregations, but now they’ve amassed so much land that their parking lots have become a barrier between the church and the surrounding community. (Christian Century)
Silicon Valley is replacing outdated auto-centric office parks with pedestrian-friendly campuses. (Fast Company)
The Texas DOT has just now figured out that widening I-35 through Austin would require demolishing a three-year-old affordable housing complex. (KUT)
Atlanta is backtracking on promises for a pedestrian-friendly Peachtree Street. (Urbanize)
Thanks to rising gas prices, bike sales are up 150 percent in Corpus Christi since February. (KIII)
British authorities are warning local governments that road projects won’t be funded if they increase carbon emissions or don’t cater to biking, walking or transit. (Forbes)
New Zealand is cutting transit fares in half to give struggling families an alternative to paying high prices for gas. (The Guardian)
Members of Congress of all stripes are trying to show that they’re concerned and responsive to the financial strain caused by high gas prices. Some are recommending more oil drilling. Some want to end subsidies to oil companies. Today, members of the Congressional Livable Communities Task Force suggested that providing more diverse transportation options to more people […]
Tired of hearing about gas tax holidays, bridge toll suspensions, and rebates for drivers? Here’s a policy proposal that will actually improve commutes, not just encourage trips by car: subsidizing fuel for transit systems. As the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week, rising diesel prices are hitting transit agencies hard (preview only), leading to […]
In October, Reps. Russ Carnahan (D-MO) and Steve LaTourette (R-OH) introduced a bill to allow transit agencies to use federal money to hire bus drivers and pay other operating expenses. Last week, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), along with Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) introduced a Senate companion to the bill [PDF]. Like […]
There are five stages of mourning, and Congress is moving through them as they begin to face the inevitability of increased revenues for transportation. Lawmakers been through denial, anger, and bargaining, and now they’re pretty solidly in the depression phase. That leaves just one more: acceptance. But today’s hearing in the House Transportation Committee was […]
The U.S. ban on Russian oil has sustainable transportation advocates urging leaders to take action before surging gas prices overwhelm American families — by giving them access to the active and shared transportation they have long needed.
On Monday, Elana Schor highlighted a recent column from occasionally right New York Times columnist Tom Friedman, who once again rolled out one of his favorite policy prescriptions — an increased gas tax. Friedman wrote: Tom Friedman (Photo: IvyGate) According to the energy economist Phil Verleger, a $1 tax on gasoline and diesel fuel would […]