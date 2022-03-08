Tuesday’s Headlines Are Complete

Historically, the transportation secretary has little authority to reject state highway projects as long as they comply with federal law. (Eno Center for Transportation)
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Wilmington to award Delaware $186 million in infrastructure funds for transit (Delaware Online). Meanwhile, the D.C. Metro will receive an additional $120 million in pandemic relief (Washington Post) and Hampton Roads, Virginia, will receive $52 million (WTKR).
A proposed Chicago ordinance would set a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers. (Tribune)
Colorado is working to transition to electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks, which are responsible for 22 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. (Denver Post)
The City of Atlanta is redoubling its Vision Zero efforts after six people died in two car crashes just hours apart. (11 Alive)
Will South DeKalb in metro Atlanta ever get a long-promised rail line? (Decaturish)
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is removing concrete barriers that have been blocking buses from moving through Public Square. (Ideastream)
Santa Ana, California, will spend $1.5 million to help downtown businesses impacted by streetcar construction. (Voice of OC)
Florida police are looking for a man who punched a disabled veteran for parking in a handicapped space. (ABC 7)
After seeing a driver kill a cyclist crossing the street, an Indianapolis bus driver is spending his own money to buy bike lights for passengers. (WTHR)
East Dallas is working to save a historic streetcar stranded in an abandoned warehouse. (Dallas Morning News)
Seattle-based Microsoft is funding 235 affordable housing units in the Bellevue transit district. (The Urbanist)
Editor’s note: This year’s reauthorization of the federal transportation funding bill will be one of the most important opportunities in history for the nation’s advocates of livable streets, sustainable transportation and smart growth. But it’s going to be a complicated process. We’d like to demystify it for you, and to that end we’ll be featuring […]
This is the fifth and final installment of Streetsblog’s series profiling 11 officials who are bringing American cities and towns into the 21st century when it comes to transportation and planning policy. Here are the nine public servants whose work we’ve highlighted so far. Part one: Janette Sadik-Khan, Gabe Klein, and Richard Hall Part two: […]
Donald Trump's first budget will reportedly follow a blueprint for extreme spending cuts laid out by the Heritage Foundation. That could spell disaster for cities, since Heritage recommends eliminating federal support for transit.
The EPW Committee passed the highway portion of the transportation bill last month. The Banking Committee will tackle transit on Friday. And today, transportation reformers applauded as the Commerce Committee passed its bill dealing with the rail and safety component, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Deron Lovaas of NRDC said in his blog post about the […]
How fast is the economic stimulus law’s $48 billion in transportation aid being spent — and is it being spent on the right projects? The relative importance of those two questions made for lively debate in the House transportation committee yesterday. Though $29.4 billion of the transportation stimulus pot has been promised to specific projects, […]