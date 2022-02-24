Thursday’s Headlines Are Hyper-Interesting

Postmaster General and Trump ally Louis DeJoy finalized plans to spend billions on gas-guzzling new mail trucks over the objections of the Biden administration and environmental groups. (CNBC)
The ridiculous idea of sucking people through vacuum tubes at hundreds of miles per hour may finally be dead, as Virgin Hyperloop laid off more than 100 employees and will pivot to freight (The Verge). Can we just go ahead and build some high-speed rail now?
A federal judge in Louisiana has barred the Biden administration from considering climate change costs when approving transportation and other projects. (Washington Post)
Pollution disproportionately affects communities of color, a problem that could be alleviated by equitable placement of EV chargers. (Governing)
Copenhagen it ain’t, but Los Angeles isn’t as bad of a bike town as its reputation would suggest. (Momentum Mag)
Built to serve suburban commuters who drive to stations, Denver’s rail system does a poor job of transporting urban residents. (Denverite)
Low-income riders are most likely to be affected by changes to Austin bus routes, but Cap Metro is going ahead anyway. (Monitor)
Due to local opposition, the state of Georgia is taking over a massive project to build a $5 billion Rivian EV plant on 2,000 acres outside of Atlanta. (Morgan County Citizen)
U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver unveiled plans for a zero-emissions transit line connecting Independence, Missouri, with Kansas City. (KCUR)
A Madison, Wisconsin transit redesign will mean more frequent service but longer walks to stops. (Wisconsin State Journal)
A URL error redirected people trying to pay Miami Beach traffic tickets to a website that sells Trump merchandise. (Miami Herald)
A new Seattle policy will make it easier to paint crosswalks (The Urbanist). Meanwhile, the neighboring city of Bellevue is hoping a new light rail line will help create a vibrant arts scene. (Crosscut)
Next month artists will erect temporary light installations along Charlotte’s Blue Line. (Charlotte Magazine)
