Tuesday’s Headlines Are Getting Technical About Transit

Which is better for the environment, trains or buses? The correct answer is, “Who cares? Both are better than cars,” but if you want to get technical, it depends on the fuel and the number of passengers. (Governing)
With 45% of Americans lacking access to transit and those who do have access facing long commute times, the federal government should invest more in transit. (The Hill)
Bigger cars and more distractions, along with dangerous road design, are causing drivers to kill more pedestrians, which keeps more people from walking. (Eno Center for Transportation)
Thanks — or no thanks — to the Biden administration, electric vehicles are about to take off for real, which is why you saw so many EV commercials during the Super Bowl. (Vox)
Austin officials are reconsidering a decision to not allow buses on a light rail bridge over Lady Bird Lake. (Monitor)
An Orange County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed an unarmed Black man he’d stopped for jaywalking will not be charged. (L.A. Times)
Twelve years after an effort to transform dangerous Blue Hill Avenue ended in failure, Boston officials are trying again. (Boston Herald)
The executive director of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says the transit agency should be allowed to plan its own future. (CommonWealth)
Maryland lawmakers gathered at the site of a recent deadly crash to highlight the rising number of pedestrian deaths. (WTOP)
Older Black residents on Washington Avenue in Philadelphia oppose a road diet because they fear gentrification, at least in part because the city didn’t make an effort to reach out to them. (WHYY)
Tampa’s transit agency is using federal COVID funding to give its CEO a $37,000 raise. (Tampa Bay Times)
A new documentary follows seven women who explore Boston by bike at night, which they say is relaxing because there are fewer cars. (Next City)
Rob Perks is the transportation advocacy director at the Natural Resources Defense Council.
To meet its climate goals, Massachusetts will need to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles from the state's roadways within the next 25 years. But the Commonwealth's new decarbonization roadmap aims to accomplish this not with improvements to transit and safer streets, but with widespread subsidies for new electric vehicles.
Bill Lind is a big man. The director of the Center for Public Transportation at American Conservative stands well over six feet tall, and when he really gets going, he seems to loom even larger. Maybe that's why he hates buses so much. "Those seats are designed for garden gnomes," he said.
As President Biden pushes to install electric vehicle chargers across America, some advocates are wondering where they will all go – and if the effort will deal a blow to the movement reform parking policy in our cities.