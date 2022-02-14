Monday’s Headlines Will Be Your Valentine

A few states like Colorado are moving away from building more highways, but unless more follow suit, an influx of infrastructure funding from the federal government could actually make climate change worse by encouraging people to drive more. (New York Times)
Teslas in self-driving mode tried to drive down light-rail tracks, failed to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk and slammed into a bike-lane bollard, according to a Washington Post investigation.
The Biden administration is starting to flesh out a $5 billion plan to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers (Route Fifty)
Once the microchip shortage passes, car prices will come back down, right? Not so fast — automakers intend to keep them artificially high to fund investment in electric vehicles. (Bloomberg)
Uber is quickly becoming a delivery company, whereas Lyft is focusing growth on bike-shares and e-scooters. (The Verge)
Minnesota senators want an audit of the over budget and behind schedule Southwest light rail line (MPR) and another bill would transfer control from the Twin Cities’ Metro Council to the state DOT (Star Tribune).
Also in Minnesota, St. Paul has yet to start negotiations with a private railroad company on a key spur for trail and light rail projects, leaving open the possibility that the railroad could sell the land to someone else. (MinnPost)
A new Seattle highway tunnel is complicating plans for a new passenger rail tunnel underneath downtown. (The Urbanist)
San Antonio won initial federal approval for a citywide bus rapid transit system. (Express-News)
Birmingham will receive $24 million for transit from the federal infrastructure law. (Birmingham Times)
An $8.2 million Pennsylvania state grant will help fund a new transit center, sidewalks and improved bus stops. (Post-Gazette)
Santa Ana, California, business owners blocked construction of a downtown streetcar line, complaining about loss of business. (Voice of OC)
In the U.S., federal tax breaks that can knock up to $7,500 off the cost of a new electric vehicle have been available to car drivers for years, but those hoping to upgrade their old 10-speed to an e-bike have always had to pay full boat.
U.S. motorists may soon be eligible for up to $12,500 in grants to purchase electric cars, thanks to a new fund folded into the Democrats' reconciliation package — but benefits for e-bike purchasers may be far more modest and aggressively means-tested, unless advocates speak out.