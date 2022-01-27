Thursday’s Headlines Took Me to the River
- Contrary to claims that white-collar workers’ exodus to the suburbs during the pandemic will exacerbate sprawl, it’s likely to make the suburbs more urban and walkable. (Public Square)
- If cities want to be more equitable, they need more data. (Route Fifty)
- When it comes to bikes, build it, and they will come. (Arch Daily)
- Additional recipients of Federal Transit Administration planning grants for transit-oriented development (Transportation Today) include bus rapid transit lines in Pittsburgh (Post-Gazette), Orlando (News 6) and the Atlanta suburb of Clayton County (Journal-Constitution).
- Phoenix will consider Vision Zero after a spike in traffic deaths last year (ABC 15). Pedestrian deaths in Nashville have doubled over the past decade (Fox 17). Meanwhile, despite Vision Zero, drivers are killing more pedestrians in Seattle (KUOW).
- COVID-related worker shortages are crippling California transit systems. (Cal Matters)
- There is no timeline for the D.C. Metro to return train cars to service that were suspended after the discovery of a fault that led to a derailment. (Washington Post)
- The Federal Transit Administration gave St. Louis a one-month reprieve on a Feb. 1 deadline to restart the Loop Trolley or return federal funds used to build it. (Post-Dispatch)
- Oakland is winding down its slow streets initiative. (Oaklandside)
- Austin’s Cap Metro is offering millions in infrastructure funding to keep the nearby city of Leander in the transit fold. (Monitor)
- A D.C. group has gotten mixed results in reforming the WMATA bus system. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Athens, Georgia, commissioners will vote next week on $144 million worth of transit, bike and pedestrian projects, including continuing fare-free transit. (Flagpole)
- A Florida town’s residents are raising safety concerns after drivers killed a cyclist and a pedestrian in two separate crashes in one day. (News4Jax)
- A Charlotte Chick-fil-A manager was fired after speaking out against a city decision to let his former employer build a drive-through in an area zoned for transit-oriented development. (Observer)
- Boston vandals keep throwing traffic cones marking a temporary Mass Ave. bike lane into the Charles River. (WCVB)