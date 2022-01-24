Monday’s Headlines Almost Got Hit

Drivers killed almost 7,000 pedestrians in 2020, but that doesn’t tell the whole story, because no one is counting close calls, which can cause trauma and keep people from walking. (Next City)
Route Fifty has more on Republican governors’ efforts to undo federal restrictions on infrastructure funding so they can use it to build more roads. The 16 GOP governors oppose the Biden administration’s emphasis on equity and addressing climate change.
Infrastructure dollars should go towards hyper-dense cities that can bring an end to the dominance of cars. (Governing)
Some older people probably don’t belong behind the wheel, but they have to keep driving because, in the suburbs, they have no choice. (Treehugger)
The Federal Transit Administration bumped up a new rail tunnel underneath the Hudson River separating New York and New Jersey on its priority list. The project would help unsnarl Amtrak traffic up and down the East Coast. (Railway Age)
Demolishing urban freeways like I-345 in Dallas is just the first step—vibrant neighborhoods won’t sprout up on their own. (D Magazine)
A bill in the Utah legislature would ban transit agencies from charging fares. (KSL)
St. Louis is once again embarking on a study of a north-south rapid transit line. (Next STL)
Houston is filling in a major bike-lane gap in the Third Ward. (Chronicle)
A road diet project in Austin has been delayed again. (Monitor)
Gainesville, Florida allocated $3 million to Vision Zero over the next two years. (WCJB)
Toronto NIMBYs are fighting a new subway line. (Toronto Life)
TVO documents the Ottawa light rail system’s descent into chaos.
Demand for electric cargo bike delivery has been booming over the course of the pandemic. (The Guardian)
Demand for electric cargo bike delivery has been booming over the course of the pandemic. (The Guardian)
The city of Providence was recently awarded $3 million to renovate its 26-year-old train station.