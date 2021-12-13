Monday’s Headlines Want to Warm Up

summer-streets-2016-2
  • A provision in the House version of the Build Back Better bill includes $1 billion in incentives for state DOTs that act to curb climate emissions. (Washington Post)
  • Electric vehicles must be combined with more compact cities where it’s easier to walk and bike to escape the most dire effects of climate change, according to transportation researchers. (Reuters)
  • More from the Post: Amtrak is struggling to hire and retain workers, putting service and expansion plans in jeopardy.
  • And e-scooter and dockless bike-shares are growing again after a pandemic slowdown, an urban planner who’s working to move away from auto-centric transportation told WaPo.
  • Popular Science tackles BBB’s e-bike tax credit.
  • Bike lanes might temporarily worsen traffic, but soon drivers start to make other choices and congestion goes back to what it was. (The Conversation)
  • San Diego’s regional government approved a $160 billion transit plan but scrapped a proposed mileage tax, leaving how to pay for the plan an open question. (Times of San Diego)
  • The two dozen agencies that make up the Bay Area’s notoriously fractured transit system are trying to work together to effectively spend $4.5 billion in infrastructure funds. (KPIX)
  • Bus rapid transit across Atlanta’s northern suburbs cleared a key hurdle when transit agency MARTA agreed to cooperate with other entities on the project. (Saporta Report)
  • Chicago company Veo is bringing a fleet of 500 e-bikes to Seattle. (Seattle Times)
  • Bike-share Healthy Ride is removing kiosks and docks in Pittsburgh but says it plans to replace them with better ones next year. (Pittsburgh Magazine)
  • Supporters of the Loop Trolley in St. Louis, shut down in 2019, are still hoping to find funding to reopen it next year. (KSDK)
  • Cars makes people crazy, part 78,345: A Florida man — of course — took a flamethrower to an occupied vehicle because he didn’t like the way his neighbors park. (Newsweek)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Joe Biden in May, 2019. Photo: Michael Stokes

Memo to Joe: Revolutionize Cycling Culture

By Kea Wilson |
President-elect Biden is poised to take bold steps to reform federal transportation incentives as soon as February — and advocates are optimistic that he could take quick action to support active transportation in a way no president before him has even tried. 