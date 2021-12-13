Monday’s Headlines Want to Warm Up

Path Path
A provision in the House version of the Build Back Better bill includes $1 billion in incentives for state DOTs that act to curb climate emissions. (
Washington Post) Electric vehicles must be combined with more compact cities where it’s easier to walk and bike to escape the most dire effects of climate change, according to transportation researchers. (
Reuters) More from
the Post: Amtrak is struggling to hire and retain workers, putting service and expansion plans in jeopardy. And e-scooter and dockless bike-shares are growing again after a pandemic slowdown, an urban planner who’s working to move away from auto-centric transportation told
WaPo.
Popular Science tackles BBB’s e-bike tax credit. Bike lanes might temporarily worsen traffic, but soon drivers start to make other choices and congestion goes back to what it was. (
The Conversation) San Diego’s regional government approved a $160 billion transit plan but scrapped a proposed mileage tax, leaving how to pay for the plan an open question. (
Times of San Diego) The two dozen agencies that make up the Bay Area’s notoriously fractured transit system are trying to work together to effectively spend $4.5 billion in infrastructure funds. (
KPIX) Bus rapid transit across Atlanta’s northern suburbs cleared a key hurdle when transit agency MARTA agreed to cooperate with other entities on the project. (
Saporta Report) Chicago company Veo is bringing a fleet of 500 e-bikes to Seattle. (
Seattle Times) Bike-share Healthy Ride is removing kiosks and docks in Pittsburgh but says it plans to replace them with better ones next year. (
Pittsburgh Magazine) Supporters of the Loop Trolley in St. Louis, shut down in 2019, are still hoping to find funding to reopen it next year. (
KSDK) Cars makes people crazy, part 78,345: A Florida man — of course — took a flamethrower to an occupied vehicle because he didn’t like the way his neighbors park. (
Newsweek)