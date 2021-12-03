Friday’s Headlines

A Metro-North train at the Stamford station. Travel times could decrease if a driver tolling plan is approved. Photo: Adam E. Moreira
  • Driving is back to normal, and other modes of transportation are lagging behind. That suggests transit agencies need to reorganize around essential workers who have no other options. (Urban Institute)
  • Transit agencies all over the country are having problems recruiting and retaining employees. (New York Times)
  • Transportation is just as essential as higher education and health care, so progressives should be pushing for free transit, too. (Forbes)
  • Sen. Joe Manchin is still not happy with all the concessions to fossil fuels in the Build Back Better bill. (E&E)
  • The National Transportation Safety Board raised the alarm about rail cars that might not be safe. (Washington Post)
  • Mayors have identified transit as a priority for spending American Rescue Plan Act funds. (Route Fifty)
  • The light-rail dream in St. Louis is still alive, thanks to the Biden administration. (St. Louis Public Radio)
  • Florida private rail company Brightline is set to start a bike-share service. (Mass Transit)
  • Texas officials are so eager for black gold that they’ll consider allowing drilling for oil near daycares. (Texas Observer)
  • Read into this what you will: Austin’s Cap Metro is rebranding, without the state capitol dome in its logo. (KUT)
  • Remember yesterday, when we reported that Portland was headed for a record number of traffic deaths? Everyone knew that. (Willamette Week)

