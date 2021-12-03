Friday’s Headlines

Path Path
A Metro-North train at the Stamford station. Travel times could decrease if a driver tolling plan is approved. Photo: Adam E. Moreira
Driving is back to normal, and other modes of transportation are lagging behind. That suggests transit agencies need to reorganize around essential workers who have no other options. (
Urban Institute) Transit agencies all over the country are having problems recruiting and retaining employees. (
New York Times) Transportation is just as essential as higher education and health care, so progressives should be pushing for free transit, too. (
Forbes) Sen. Joe Manchin is still not happy with all the concessions to fossil fuels in the Build Back Better bill. (
E&E) The National Transportation Safety Board raised the alarm about rail cars that might not be safe. (
Washington Post) Mayors have identified transit as a priority for spending American Rescue Plan Act funds. (
Route Fifty) The light-rail dream in St. Louis is still alive, thanks to the Biden administration. (
St. Louis Public Radio) Florida private rail company Brightline is set to start a bike-share service. (
Mass Transit) Texas officials are so eager for black gold that they’ll consider allowing drilling for oil near daycares. (
Texas Observer) Read into this what you will: Austin’s Cap Metro is rebranding, without the state capitol dome in its logo. (
KUT) Remember yesterday, when we reported that Portland was headed for a record number of traffic deaths? Everyone knew that. (
Willamette Week)