All Aboard for Tuesday’s Headlines

Image: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit, CC
  • Riders are trickling back to transit, but there is no way to know if or when ridership will fully recover, because during past pandemics people couldn’t work for home. (Governing)
  • One problem with the transition to electric vehicles is that all the necessary chargers will clutter up sidewalks. (Forbes)
  • EVs also aren’t enough by themselves to solve the climate crisis. People need to get out their cars entirely. (CommonWealth)
  • More people than usual chose to drive to airports rather than take transit during the Thanksgiving holiday, probably because unfounded fears that COVID spreads on buses and trains. (Washington Post)
  • What if AI controlled traffic and transit like a Spotify playlist? (Slate)
  • Philadelphia’s transit agency is buying more diesel-electric hybrid buses and transitioning to a zero-emissions fleet. (WHYY)
  • The gateway to Tampa’s innovation district is getting a bike- and pedestrian-friendly makeover, but where should the bus lanes go? (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Aspen businesses are promoting a downtown plan that removes parking and adds protected bikeways. (Aspen Times)
  • A Dayton zoning panel is allowing the city to tear down a 129-year-old building that was once the Wright Brothers’ bike shop. (Associated Press)
  • Mexico has announced plans for a high-speed rail line between the Mexican state capital of Monterrey and San Antonio, Texas. (BNamericas)
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scaling back plans for high-speed rail in northern England, angering residents in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham. (City Lab)

Elon Musk’s “Master Plan” Won’t Work for Cities

By Angie Schmitt |
Earlier this week tech entrepreneur Elon Musk released his updated “master plan” for Tesla, including some thoughts on how autonomous mini-buses will supplant today’s transit and “take people all the way to their destination.” Like every Musk pronouncement, this one got a lot of buzz — but it also drew some healthy skepticism. One reason to doubt Musk’s plan […]

Freakonomics Hucksters: “Save the Earth, Drive Your Car”

By Angie Schmitt |
Remember those wizards of counter-intuition, the Freakonomics guys? You know, the ones who told their audience that it’s safer to drive drunk than to walk drunk? Well, in his latest piece for NPR’s Marketplace, which ran with the headline “Save the Earth, Drive Your Car,” Stephen Dubner talks to Clemson University’s Eric Morris and arrives at […]