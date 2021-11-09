Tuesday’s Headlines: Infrastructure Week Is Finally Here

With the passage and signing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, no longer will cities and states have to choose between routine maintenance or big, expensive projects (New York Times). It could have been better, but Slate says it will do more to avoid climate change than environmental activists would have you believe. It does, however, fall well short of President Biden’s original vision (Politico).
The Washington Post digs into some little-noticed aspects of the bill, like a $16 billion pot to speed up megaprojects and $1.75 billion to make transit stations ADA accessible. Meanwhile, Streetsblog‘s Kea Wilson looks at provisions for active transportation and safety.
The U.S. has more than three parking spaces for every car. This ample, often free parking incentivizes car ownership and leads to more congestion and pollution. (The Guardian)
A third of e-scooter trips replaced car trips, according to a new survey. (Forbes)
Cities are increasingly using data-driven analytics to drive their Vision Zero policies. (Next City)
Electric vehicles pose a challenge for Uber and Lyft because they’re more expensive than gas-powered cars and require recharging, which takes drivers off the road. (Axios)
The D.C. Metro will be without more than half its fleet of train cars until December as it inspects those cars after a derailment. (WaPost)
A new contractor has been selected to finally finish Maryland’s beleaguered Purple Line. (Bethesda Magazine)
Philadelphia’s Indego bike-share is adding 30 new stations and 400 e-bikes next year. (NBC 10)
Several new bike lanes are planned in Richmond. (WRIC)
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plant, a major proponent of transit and bike infrastructure, won re-election on Monday. (CBC)