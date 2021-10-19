It’s Not Easy Being Tuesday’s Headlines

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is back from paternity leave (ABC News) and warning that Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin’s opposition to climate change programs in the reconciliation bill will cost lives (The Hill)
From deadly heatwaves to massive wildfires to record floods, the climate catastrophe is already here. The Guardian has a bunch of interactive graphics that show how much worse it could get all over the world.
Electric vehicles’ big, heavy batteries make them more deadly to pedestrians and create a lot of pollution to produce. (Fast Company)
In some cities that are trying to cut carbon emissions, e-bike libraries are helping to convince residents to try out the devices. (City Lab)
Drivers have killed 46 Jacksonville pedestrians this year, the most in a decade even though it’s only October. (WJCT)
San Diego designed a record 120 miles of bike lanes during the last fiscal year and is moving faster to add protection for cyclists on dangerous roads. (Union-Tribune)
New Orleans is planning a new bus rapid transit line as part of an effort to get more riders to their destinations within 20 minutes. (Times-Picayune)
Seattle nixed a bike lane on the 45th Street overpass, citing potential traffic jams. (The Urbanist)
A new guidebook on Portland’s protected bike lane network is out. (Bike Portland)
A waterfront bike path in Philadelphia is scheduled to be finished this spring. (Billy Penn)
Federal road safety regulators know that pedestrian deaths are on the rise, and the blame can be placed on increasingly larger vehicles. The problem? They just don’t care — plus all the other news of the day!
Crossposted from the Frontier Group. Earlier this week, I had the chance to talk about the role of bicycling in addressing climate change at the National Bike Summit in Washington, D.C., sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists. The conversation was framed around the Paris climate agreement – the pact signed by 195 nations in December […]
Dear sustainability advocate: I know you are tired. You spend your life looking climate apocalypse in the eye and knowing that human behavior needs to change to avert catastrophe. But are humans changing their behavior? Not fast enough. And why not? You’ve started carpooling and weatherized your house and it wasn’t so hard. So why […]