Monday’s Headlines Are Already Infuriating

Because we live in the darkest timeline, conservatives are mocking Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave after adopting newborn twins with his husband, Chasten. (NBC News)
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin wants means-testing and a work requirement for the child tax credit in Democrats’ reconciliation bill (Axios), a demand that also threatens transit funding included in that bill and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Countries’ current plans to cut carbon emissions mean the world will fall well short of the net-zero 2050 target. (The Guardian)
It’s no secret that vehicles are getting bigger, heavier and more deadly to pedestrians and cyclists. Replacing trucks, SUVS and minivans with ordinary cars would save more than 8,000 lives a year. (Sidewalk Talk)
E-scooter companies are getting more selective about expansion as they face tougher regulations, more demanding customers and wary insurers. (Reuters)
The D.C. Metro pulled more than half its rail cars out of service after discovering safety problems. (Washington Post)
Going against national trends recognizing that jaywalking should not be a crime, the Massachusetts legislature is considering a bill to increase fines for not crossing at a crosswalk (Boston 25). On the bright side, Boston is limiting parking at large new developments (Streetsblog MASS).
A St. Louis police officer who killed a 12-year-old girl while pursuing a suspect was acquitted. (Post-Dispatch)
Portland is moving forward with new fees on drivers. (Bike Portland)
Charlotte’s new long-range development plan includes denser housing in single-family neighborhoods. (Observer)
Colorado’s new rule requiring greenhouse gas emissions to be taken into account for transportation projects could be a model for the nation, but it needs a stronger equity/social justice component. (NRDC)
Confused self-driving cars keep self-driving down the same San Francisco dead-end street. (KPIX)
The House has finished marking up its transportation bill in what shaped up to be a very Groundhog Day-esque ordeal of unending, repetitive partisan theater (if you missed it, follow coverage on twitter). The centerpiece was yesterday’s/last night’s/this morning’s Transportation & Infrastructure committee markup, where members debated more than 80 amendments for over 18 hours […]
About 350 pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are killed each year by large trucks in this country. Big freight trucks are incompatible with cities in many ways, bringing danger, pollution, noise, and traffic congestion. They park in bike lanes and have shockingly big blind spots, putting everyone around them at risk. And yet, most cities haven’t […]
It just wouldn’t be Congress if we weren’t trying to debate substantive policy changes, with drastic implications for public safety, with a government shutdown deadline fast approaching. As Congress tries to wrap up the hideously-named “cromnibus” (continuing resolution (CR) + omnibus) spending bill for the rest of FY 2015 by Thursday, one provision is attracting […]
A handful of critical policy changes buried in the bipartisan infrastructure megabill may quietly revolutionize life for people who walk and roll through U.S. cities — especially if it's amended to include other progressive items a House bill.
The next baseline infrastructure bill can no longer ignore the need for common-sense vehicle safety improvements that save vulnerable road users’ lives, a coalition of advocates and lawmakers said on Tuesday.