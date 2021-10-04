Monday’s Headlines Are Electric

  • Recognizing that EV’s won’t be enough, cities worldwide are looking to fight climate change by electrifying mass transit. (New York Times)
  • Twice as many people ride intercity buses like Greyhound and Megabus as ride Amtrak, yet the federal government is unwilling to step in to help them survive the pandemic. (Governing)
  • One way transit agencies are generating cash to survive the pandemic is selling real estate for transit-oriented developments. (Pew)
  • A startup called Via is positioning itself as Uber for transit. (Forbes)
  • Lots going on in Boston lately: Transit advocates are pushing for more funding for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (WBUR). The Charlie Baker administration has embraced an at-grade replacement for I-90 (Commonwealth). The state needs to get involved if Boston wants to be a 15-minute city (WBUR, again). And a Prop 22-style referendum could result in Uber and Lyft drivers making just $5 an hour (Business Insider).
  • The Oregon DOT’s commitment to widening I-5 in the Rose Quarter will cost lives, both from crashes and climate change. (Bike Portland)
  • Charlotte police are cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes illegally on city streets and swerving around light rail trains. (CBS 17)
  • A Philadelphia bill would make street dining areas created during the pandemic permanent. (WHYY)
  • The collapse of a Washington, D.C. pedestrian bridge is an opportunity to talk about knitting back together Black neighborhoods divided by urban highways. (The American Prospect)
  • A bike-share station outside the White House that was removed by President Trump is now back (WTOP). Just remember that new e-scooter regulations are in effect, so don’t think about tossing one into the Potomac (Washingtonian).
  • The Parking Reform Network has a wrapup of Washington, D.C.’s Parking Day, when cities around the country show what else could be done with all the public space we waste on parking.
  • Looking for the perfect car? Here’s the most convincing commercial we’ve ever seen. (Twitter)

