Monday’s Headlines Are Electric

Recognizing that EV’s won’t be enough, cities worldwide are looking to fight climate change by electrifying mass transit. (New York Times)
Twice as many people ride intercity buses like Greyhound and Megabus as ride Amtrak, yet the federal government is unwilling to step in to help them survive the pandemic. (Governing)
One way transit agencies are generating cash to survive the pandemic is selling real estate for transit-oriented developments. (Pew)
A startup called Via is positioning itself as Uber for transit. (Forbes)
Lots going on in Boston lately: Transit advocates are pushing for more funding for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (WBUR). The Charlie Baker administration has embraced an at-grade replacement for I-90 (Commonwealth). The state needs to get involved if Boston wants to be a 15-minute city (WBUR, again). And a Prop 22-style referendum could result in Uber and Lyft drivers making just $5 an hour (Business Insider).
The Oregon DOT’s commitment to widening I-5 in the Rose Quarter will cost lives, both from crashes and climate change. (Bike Portland)
Charlotte police are cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes illegally on city streets and swerving around light rail trains. (CBS 17)
A Philadelphia bill would make street dining areas created during the pandemic permanent. (WHYY)
The collapse of a Washington, D.C. pedestrian bridge is an opportunity to talk about knitting back together Black neighborhoods divided by urban highways. (The American Prospect)
A bike-share station outside the White House that was removed by President Trump is now back (WTOP). Just remember that new e-scooter regulations are in effect, so don’t think about tossing one into the Potomac (Washingtonian).
The Parking Reform Network has a wrapup of Washington, D.C.’s Parking Day, when cities around the country show what else could be done with all the public space we waste on parking.
Looking for the perfect car? Here’s the most convincing commercial we’ve ever seen. (Twitter)