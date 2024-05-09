Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Face a Grim Future

Climate scientists are preparing for the worst, and something is going to have to change quickly for the world to avoid catastrophe.

11:59 PM EDT on May 9, 2024

Photo: Markus Spiske
  • Climate scientists are not ready to give up, but with emissions not falling fast enough, they're pessimistic about meeting global climate change goals and expect catastrophic consequences. (The Guardian)
  • As transit agencies shift away from shuttling commuters to and from work, cities are building infill stations to make the most of the rail infrastructure they have. (CityLab)
  • People who receive e-bike rebates cut their driving by 30-40 percent, and 60 percent of them are new to cycling, according to a University of British Columbia study. (CTV News)
  • Transportation for America has an overview of "quick build" solutions to safety problems.
  • The American Planning Association is trying to prepare cities for flying cars. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Depaving, or tearing up pavement in cities, helps stormwater drainage and reduces the urban heat island effect. (Clean Technica)
  • National Bike to Work Day isn't very effective at actually getting people to bike. (Strong Towns)
  • The D.C. Metro unveiled changes to bus routes that will make buses faster and more efficient, but also eliminate some low-ridership routes. (ABC 7)
  • Fences around light rail tracks discourage walking in Salt Lake City. (Weekly)
  • Bozeman named nine board members to oversee its new regional transit agency. (Daily Chronicle)
  • More than 70 percent of urban Africans walk daily, but cities there aren't very pedestrian friendly. (The Conversation)
  • South Korea's second-largest city, Busan, is embracing the 15-minute city concept. (Next City)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Florida

Friday Video: Take a Transit-Oriented Virtual Vacation in South Florida

From biking in the keys to commuter rail up the coast, this video showcases some of the best transit the Sunshine State has to offer.

May 10, 2024
Podcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Highway Fighting in Texas

Jeff Wood talks to Megan Kimble about an amazing footnote to the creation of the Interstate Highway system.

May 9, 2024
Car Dependence

The Dawn of the ‘Non-Driver’ Movement: A Conversation with Anna Zivarts

"At the end of the day, there are going to be folks who still can't drive and can't afford to drive — and there are still going to be a lot of us."

May 9, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Fight a Suburban War

The way Politico lays out the battle lines, it's not just drivers versus transit users, but urban transit users versus suburban ones.

May 9, 2024
See all posts