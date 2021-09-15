Wednesday’s Headlines Are Burning Down the House

California wildfires are a sign that Congress needs to approve a green infrastructure package to combat climate change, President Biden said in Sacramento. (Bloomberg)
The U.S. doesn’t really need half a million public electric vehicle chargers. (Vice)
Nobody has figured out a way to get drivers to stop idling their engines. (Jalopnik)
Exposure to traffic noise raises the risk of dementia, according to a new study. (Medical News Today)
Georgia Democrats are pushing a bill that would tie transit funding to affordable housing and let transit agencies use federal grants for operating expenses. (Moultrie Observer)
Elevated cycleways preceded freeways by more than 50 years, but then cars killed them off. (The Drive)
A Colorado study found that shifting transportation funding from highways to transit, sidewalks and bike projects would bring $40 billion in economic benefits. (Colorado Public Radio)
Charlotte is looking for a site for a new light rail station. (Observer)
A week into going fare-free, Alexandria’s transit system is already looking for funding to extend the program. (WUSA)
Lincoln is projected to get more congested in the next 30 years, and the city doesn’t have enough transportation funding to deal with the issue. (Journal-Star)
Ordinarily, a bike lane down the middle of the street might seem like a bad idea. But Portland is utilizing them to help cyclists navigate offset intersections where the cross-streets don’t quite match up. (Bike Portland)
After the initial euphoria of Saturday’s election result wore off, Streetsblog Chicago reached out to local transportation leaders to get their take on what the Biden-Harris administration will mean for sustainable transportation, based on the candidates’ platform and statements. We also asked these experts and advocates, as well as our readers, what they’d like to […]
The Biden administration should pour billions of dollars into a variety of bike projects because the investment will generate thousands of jobs while also obviously greening the way Americans get around, advocates said this week, citing a new report on the economic benefits of cycling investments.