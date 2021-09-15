Wednesday’s Headlines Are Burning Down the House

  • California wildfires are a sign that Congress needs to approve a green infrastructure package to combat climate change, President Biden said in Sacramento. (Bloomberg)
  • The U.S. doesn’t really need half a million public electric vehicle chargers. (Vice)
  • Nobody has figured out a way to get drivers to stop idling their engines. (Jalopnik)
  • Exposure to traffic noise raises the risk of dementia, according to a new study. (Medical News Today)
  • Georgia Democrats are pushing a bill that would tie transit funding to affordable housing and let transit agencies use federal grants for operating expenses. (Moultrie Observer)
  • Elevated cycleways preceded freeways by more than 50 years, but then cars killed them off. (The Drive)
  • A Colorado study found that shifting transportation funding from highways to transit, sidewalks and bike projects would bring $40 billion in economic benefits. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Charlotte is looking for a site for a new light rail station. (Observer)
  • A week into going fare-free, Alexandria’s transit system is already looking for funding to extend the program. (WUSA)
  • Lincoln is projected to get more congested in the next 30 years, and the city doesn’t have enough transportation funding to deal with the issue. (Journal-Star)
  • Ordinarily, a bike lane down the middle of the street might seem like a bad idea. But Portland is utilizing them to help cyclists navigate offset intersections where the cross-streets don’t quite match up. (Bike Portland)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

What Will Biden-Harris Mean for Transportation?

After the initial euphoria of Saturday’s election result wore off, Streetsblog Chicago reached out to local transportation leaders to get their take on what the Biden-Harris administration will mean for sustainable transportation, based on the candidates’ platform and statements. We also asked these experts and advocates, as well as our readers, what they’d like to […]
Report: Bigger Bike Budgets Boost the Boom

The Biden administration should pour billions of dollars into a variety of bike projects because the investment will generate thousands of jobs while also obviously greening the way Americans get around, advocates said this week, citing a new report on the economic benefits of cycling investments.