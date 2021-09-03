Friday’s Headlines Are A-Changin’

Transit agencies nationwide are reducing fares and redesigning their systems in response to the pandemic. (Government Technology). Such service changes are hard but necessary because current systems aren’t equitable and travel patterns are changing (Transit Center).
Amtrak plans to use $66 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to add 50 routes, but unfortunately trains won’t be getting any faster. (CNN)
CNBC has a map showing which states will benefit the most from the infrastructure bill. Big states like New York and California will receive the most money, but small-population states will get the most per capita.
Cargo e-bikes have been slow to catch on in the U.S., but they’re a needed tool in the fight against climate change. (City Lab)
The Texas Transportation Commission signed off on plans to widen I-45 in Houston, a setback for opponents, but will revisit the issue in November. (Chronicle)
Austin city council members have concerns about plans to widen I-35. (KUT)
Massachusetts’ attorney general gave Uber and Lyft the green light to start collecting signatures for a Prop 22-style ballot initiative. (TechCrunch)
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump filed a lawsuit alleging that Beverly Hills police use minor offenses like jaywalking to keep out African Americans. (TMZ)
Charlotte residents are excited about the new West End streetcar. (Observer)
Sound Transit is rebranding Seattle light rail lines with new names, numbers and colors. (Post-Intelligencer)
Baltimore is rolling out a more flexible transit pass. (Next City)
Here are some photos of the Philly Naked Bike Ride. (NJ.com)