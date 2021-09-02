Thursday’s Headlines Have Some Good News

  • Climate change plans often overrate electric vehicles by ignoring the pollution from generating electricity, overstating the speed by which EVs will replace fossil fuels, and underestimating peoples’ desire for cars. (Planetizen)
  • Despite a recent survey’s findings to the contrary, Wired thinks the 15-minute city is finally having its moment.
  • Cool grandad Donald Shoup does his thing again — shaming cities over free parking. (Bloomberg)
  • DART’s overhaul will mean most bus riders will experience fewer waits and easier transfers. (Dallas Morning News)
  • The Texas DOT should invest its I-45 funds in transit and bike lanes. (Houston Chronicle)
  • Could Elon Musk build one of his tunnels under water-logged and unstable South Florida? Maybe. But at the very least it would be a lot harder and cost a lot more than he’s letting on. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • D.C. Metro train operators are prone to fatigue. (Washington Post)
  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is turning to Uber and Lyft after public school bus drivers quit en masse over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees. (Sun-Times)
  • Charlotte’s Gold Line streetcar is officially open. (WFAE)
  • This is a great time to extend Minneapolis’ Midtown Greenway. (MinnPost)
  • Pittsburgh is now allowing e-bikes on buses and trains. (City Paper)
  • A Phoenix city council member is calling for fare-free transit. (KJZZ)
  • Clearwater, Florida, scuttled a development deal because city officials said it had too much parking. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Birmingham’s transit authority has a new CEO. (Al.com)
  • North Dakota police are cracking down on distracted driving this month. (Bismarck Tribune)
  • Here’s a cool vision of what passenger rail in Washington state could look like. (The Urbanist)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Helping Pittsburghers Kick Their Car Habit

By Sarah Goodyear |
A Critical Mass ride during Pittsburgh’s 2007 Bike Fest. (Photo: lemonad via Flickr) Could Pittsburgh become the "green city" of the East Coast? Reader Cullen Vandora pointed us to an interesting article on Pittsburgh’s Post-Gazette.com by designer Bob Firth. Firth writes that as the city embarks on a new comprehensive plan, it could use an […]

Chicago Business Owner: No Protected Bike Lanes Is a Dealbreaker

By Angie Schmitt |
As our Chicago readers are well aware, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has made bike infrastructure a key part of his economic strategy. Since Emanuel took office, Chicago has been adding protected bike lanes perhaps faster than any city in the United States. The famously sharp-tongued Emanuel has even pledged to attract businesses from other cities, notably […]

Social Engineering! Cities That Build More Parking Get More Traffic

By Angie Schmitt |
Build parking spaces and they will come — in cars. New research presented this week at the annual meeting of the Transportation Research Board finds a direct, causal relationship between the amount of parking in cities and car commuting rates. University of Wisconsin researcher Chris McCahill and his team examined nine “medium-sized” cities — with relatively stable […]