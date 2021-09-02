Thursday’s Headlines Have Some Good News

Climate change plans often overrate electric vehicles by ignoring the pollution from generating electricity, overstating the speed by which EVs will replace fossil fuels, and underestimating peoples’ desire for cars. (Planetizen)
Despite a recent survey’s findings to the contrary, Wired thinks the 15-minute city is finally having its moment.
Cool grandad Donald Shoup does his thing again — shaming cities over free parking. (Bloomberg)
DART’s overhaul will mean most bus riders will experience fewer waits and easier transfers. (Dallas Morning News)
The Texas DOT should invest its I-45 funds in transit and bike lanes. (Houston Chronicle)
Could Elon Musk build one of his tunnels under water-logged and unstable South Florida? Maybe. But at the very least it would be a lot harder and cost a lot more than he’s letting on. (Smart Cities Dive)
Leicester is a city of about 330,000 in England’s East Midlands region. Like many other cities, it developed big mid-century plans to drive highways through its city center and paved over much of its historic core. In some cases, it even paved over its history: the bones of King Richard III, killed in battle nearby, […]
A Critical Mass ride during Pittsburgh’s 2007 Bike Fest. (Photo: lemonad via Flickr) Could Pittsburgh become the "green city" of the East Coast? Reader Cullen Vandora pointed us to an interesting article on Pittsburgh’s Post-Gazette.com by designer Bob Firth. Firth writes that as the city embarks on a new comprehensive plan, it could use an […]
Just last month, we were shaming Tulsa, Oklahoma, with our “Golden Crater” award for the downtown most riddled with surface parking lots. But today, we applaud the city for taking steps to reverse the plague of excess parking. Tulsa World reported Friday that our Parking Madness competition winner is moving forward with a ban on new […]
As our Chicago readers are well aware, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has made bike infrastructure a key part of his economic strategy. Since Emanuel took office, Chicago has been adding protected bike lanes perhaps faster than any city in the United States. The famously sharp-tongued Emanuel has even pledged to attract businesses from other cities, notably […]
Build parking spaces and they will come — in cars. New research presented this week at the annual meeting of the Transportation Research Board finds a direct, causal relationship between the amount of parking in cities and car commuting rates. University of Wisconsin researcher Chris McCahill and his team examined nine “medium-sized” cities — with relatively stable […]
Like many parking lots, the dead-end alleyway on Foster Street in the North End is easy to overlook. It’s the kind of place that few people care about: a dead-end alleyway with trash collecting in its corners and about 18 cars parked haphazardly among its potholes. But unlike most parking lots, this small plot of […]