Monday’s Headlines Are Drilling Deep

The fossil fuel industry is pushing Democrats to keep a lucrative subsidy for oil drilling when they write their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Removing the deduction would reduce the number of domestic oil wells by 25 percent. (The Hill)
A report from Yonah Freemark shows that more affluent cities and towns offer better transit service than their lower-income peers. (Urban Institute)
Rail projects take longer to build and cost more money in the U.S. than in other countries. (Smart Cities Dive)
Improving service and adding conveniences like tracking and payment apps can help solve the stigma of buses. (UNC Charlotte)
In the UK, Uber is adhering to a court ruling classifying drivers as employees and is calling on its competitors to follow suit. (Forbes)
New Orleans transit is suspended as Hurricane Ida hammers the Gulf Coast. (Fox 8)
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was fined just $1,000 and avoided jail time for hitting and killing a man walking on the side of the road. Ravnsborg pleaded guilty to using his phone while driving and an illegal lane change, both misdemeanors. He initially told 911 that he hit a deer, and Joseph Boever’s body wasn’t discovered until the next day. (NPR)
Tearing down I-345 in Dallas is the only option that makes sense. (Morning News)
Baltimore has been losing population for the past decade, and improving transit service is key to convincing people to stay or to move there. (Sun)
San Jose is the latest city to consider eliminating minimum parking requirements. (Mercury News)
Charlotte’s Gold Line streetcar is now open for business. (WCCB)
The Loop trolley in St. Louis, starved for funding, is in the running for a $1.3 million federal grant. (Business Journal)
If the Transportation Research Board annual meeting were a music festival, the headline act would have been yesterday’s panel of six secretaries of transportation, including Ray LaHood (the incumbent) and Alan Boyd (the first to ever hold the post). As headliners go, they were a bit of a downer: They told a standing-room-only crowd that […]
Lisa Margonelli, director of the New America Foundation’s Energy Productivity Initiative, hit the nail on the head on the problem with Congressional action on oil subsidies. Yesterday, she wrote in Politico that ending Exxon’s unjustifiable tax breaks would be nice, but there are far more egregious examples of U.S. government handouts to big oil: Really, […]
Members of Congress of all stripes are trying to show that they’re concerned and responsive to the financial strain caused by high gas prices. Some are recommending more oil drilling. Some want to end subsidies to oil companies. Today, members of the Congressional Livable Communities Task Force suggested that providing more diverse transportation options to more people […]
Democrats in the Senate Finance Committee have been working to find $12 billion to fund the transportation bill for the next two years. All their proposals have met with rejection from the committee’s Republicans. Here’s why: The Republicans have been holding out for a funding mix that would include their favorite Christmas presents — oil […]
There was no grand unveiling of the House’s five-year transportation bill today, but a summary of the bill has been kicking around for a few days. While there aren’t any hard numbers available yet, the American Energy and Infrastructure Jobs Act looks like a return to 1950s-style transportation policy. It is particularly unkind to transit and […]
Three senators propose bill forcing BP to pay a higher share of the damages incurred by Gulf Coast oil spill (HuffPost) On-the-ground details from Ohio State University’s Moving Ahead transportation conference (Col. Gov. Examiner) An op-ed response to the Gulf spill: Keep drilling, stop driving, use oil wisely (Streetsblog SF) More spill fallout, as the […]