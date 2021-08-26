Thursday’s Headlines Bring Some Hard Truths

A House standoff ended with a promised Sept. 27 vote on the bipartisan “hard” infrastructure bill that’s already passed the Senate. (Transport Topics)
U.S. infrastructure is old and busted, and we need to fix it before we build anything new. (Governing)
Electric cars just won’t cut it. We have to get people walking, biking and taking transit to curb climate change (The Conversation). Tunnels and autonomous vehicles aren’t going to solve our problems either (The City Fix)
Transit agencies need federal funding for operating costs, not just capital projects. (Commonwealth)
Freeways conceived decades ago are finally getting funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill. (E&E News)
Advocates for urban transit riders in 14 metro areas climbed the Hill today to pitch lawmakers face-to-face on the need for extra federal transit operating aid, a grassroots lobbying effort that could face considerable challenges even as Democrats craft a new jobs bill with a focus on infrastructure. A top aide to House transport committee […]